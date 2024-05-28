Tesla Giga Texas tour with Musk, von Holzhausen offered for lucky TSLA shareholders

By

Tesla seems intent on showing that it really appreciates its shareholders. On the eve of the 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, a select number of TSLA shareholders will have the chance to tour Giga Texas with CEO Elon Musk and Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen as their guide. An announcement for the incentive was posted by Tesla on its official account on social media platform X.

As noted by the company, the special Giga Texas tour will be held on June 12, 2024, a day before the 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on June 13, 2024. A total of 15 TSLA shareholders will be selected through a random drawing for the special tour, and each will be given a reserved seat at the 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting the next day. Tesla describes the incentive as follows.

“Win a tour of the Tesla Gigafactory with Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen in Austin, Texas! Tour the Cybertruck and Model Y manufacturing lines with Elon Musk and other Tesla executives with a private group of stockholders on June 12th, the day before the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. You will also have a reserved seat at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on June 13th,” Tesla wrote.

If you voted your TSLA shares, you have the chance to attend our Giga Texas tour with @elonmusk & @woodhaus2 as your guides → https://t.co/DrGCyD4xQN — Tesla (@Tesla) May 28, 2024

Interested TSLA shareholders who wish to have a chance at winning one of the slots for the special Giga Texas tour with Musk and von Holzhausen must vote their shares and submit proof of share ownership and voting on the program’s official webpage. The deadline for TSLA stockholders to submit their proof of voting is Friday, June 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Shareholders could also send a postcard to Tesla Gigafactory Tour, c/o FGS Global, 475 Sansome St., Suite 1750, San Francisco, CA 94111. The postcard must include the shareholder’s name, postal address and email address. It should also attest that the sender was a stockholder as of April 15, 2024’s close. Tesla notes that postcard entries for the special Giga Texas tour must be received by June 7, 2024.

It should be noted that Tesla is not offering the special Giga Texas tour for shareholders who vote according to the company’s recommendations. As per Tesla, “You should only submit proof that you voted, not how you voted. You do not need to vote for or against any proposals to be eligible for entry. You are eligible to vote and to enter the drawing, only if you were a stockholder of record or a beneficial owner at the close of business on April 15, 2024.”

TSLA shareholders who wish to have a chance at winning a slot at the special Giga Texas tour can click here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Giga Texas tour with Musk, von Holzhausen offered for lucky TSLA shareholders