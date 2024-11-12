Tesla China posts over 17k new vehicle registrations in Q3’s 6th week

By

Tesla China saw 17,300 new vehicle registrations in the week of November 4-10, 2024. These numbers represent a 10.19% increase from the 15,700 insurance registrations that were listed in the week ending November 3.

Tesla does not release its weekly sales figures in the domestic Chinese auto market, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance can be inferred through new vehicle registration data. Fortunately, vehicle registrations are closely tracked by industry watchers. Some automakers like Li Auto have even taken it upon themselves to share weekly registration data.

$TSLA

Tesla sold more in China last week than Mercedes, Volkswagen, BMW and more.



Legacy is losing ground. pic.twitter.com/mvnbt8d5jd — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 12, 2024

And as per Li Auto’s recent data, Tesla China saw 17,300 new vehicle registrations in the week ending November 10, 2024. Industry watchers estimate that these results represent the highest sixth week of a quarter for Tesla China, and the highest this Q4 2024 so far. The results also mean that year-to-date, Tesla China’s domestic registrations are up 7.4% year-over-year.

From the 17,300 new vehicle registrations that Tesla China saw in the week ending November 10, approximately 10,700 were comprised of the Model Y crossover and about 6,500 registrations were comprised of the Model 3 sedan. Both the Model Y and Model 3 are produced in Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla’s sole electric vehicle factory in China and the company’s primary vehicle export hub.

10,710 – Model Y

6,530 – Model 3 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) November 12, 2024

Elon Musk has suggested that Tesla could probably match its record deliveries in 2023 this year. For this milestone to be achieved, Tesla would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024. Considering that China is one of Tesla’s largest markets and Gigafactory Shanghai is the company’s primary vehicle export hub, Tesla China will definitely be extremely busy this fourth quarter.

