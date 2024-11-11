Stellantis may divert scrapped plans for second Leapmotor EV in Poland

By

Multinational automaker Stellantis and its joint venture with Chinese-based Leapmotor are eagerly looking to re-home a second electric vehicle (EV) model to another country in Europe, after plans to build the vehicle at its factory in Poland have been cancelled.

Stellantis has officially scrapped plans to build a second EV model at its factory in Tychy, Poland, according to two people familiar with the matter in a report from Reuters. Instead, the company could be looking to build the EV model at Stellantis factories in Eisenach, Germany, or in Trnava, Slovakia, according to one of the sources.

The news follows the Leapmotor B10’s debut at the Paris Motor Show last month, and it comes as a shift from initial plans to build the EV in Tychy, and it comes amidst ongoing turmoil over low demand and production of the Fiat 500e at the Stellantis factory in Turin, Italy.

The German Stellantis plant currently produces the Opel models, while the Slovakia plant builds the B10 electric crossover, the Peugeot 208, and the Citroën C3 Picasso. The Tychy factory currently builds the Leapmotor T03 city car, as well as the gas version of the Fiat 500.

Stellantis and Leapmotor declined requests to comment on the claims, and it comes after the European Union (EU) last month passed increased tariffs on EV imports from China, causing the Chinese government to file an official trade complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The increased tariffs are in addition to the normal 10-percent import tax on foreign vehicles, and they officially took effect on October 30. Although Germany, Slovakia, and three other EU members opposed said tariffs, Poland and nine others supported import duties of up to 45 percent for certain Chinese automakers. Another 12 countries abstained from the vote to approve the tariffs.

