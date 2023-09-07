Tesla exec shares insights on Giga Shanghai’s 2M production milestone

By

Tesla China celebrated the production of its 2 millionth electric vehicle within the last 13 months. A Tesla executive noted Giga Shanghai’s production speed is linked to its environment in the Lin-gang special area in Shanghai.

Tesla Asia announced the news via X, noting the time Giga Shanghai took to produce 1 million versus 2 million cars. According to Tesla Asia, Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai made 1 million cars within 33 months. It celebrated the 1 million mark on August 15, 2022. Just a year and one month after hitting 1 million, Giga Shanghai celebrated the production of its 2 millionth vehicle.

Gigafactory Shanghai’s Senior Director of Manufacturing noted that Tesla’s production speed can be attributed to its surrounding environment and its support to the factory.

“The increase in Tesla’s production speed is inseparable from the superior business environment in Shanghai, especially the Lin-gang special area of the Shanghai pilot free trade zone,” said Song Gang.

In Gigafactory Shanghai, we produced 1 million cars within 33 months, and remarkably, we reached the second million milestone in just 13 months! https://t.co/pYJkZhRSdu — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) September 6, 2023

Song added that China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) industry cluster in the Yangtze River Delta region contributed to Tesla’s rapid growth in production. The Yangtze River Delta region operates on a “4-hour industrial circle,” meaning all NEV factory supplies are within a 4-hour drive.

The region supplies various components, including chips, batteries, and gigacasting machines. The industry cluster has helped Tesla Giga Shanghai localize its supply chain by more than 95%. The strategic location also attracts employees with “high-end” talents.

With how the Yangtze River Delta region operates, companies in the area can reduce transportation costs and save time. With time on their hands, companies like Tesla are better equipped to respond quicker to ever-changing production demands.

“Due to the solid foundation of the industrial chain, the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai was constructed, started production, and delivered its first car in the same year,” said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

Giga Shanghai’s 2 million production achievement includes Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Gigafactory Shanghai kicked off production with the Model 3 i. In early 2021, Tesla China’s factory began producing the Model Y. It celebrated the production of its 1 millionth Model Y in July 2023.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla exec shares insights on Giga Shanghai’s 2M production milestone