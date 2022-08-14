Tesla Giga Shanghai made its 1,000,000th EV

By

Tesla China’s Gigafactory Shanghai made its millionth electric car bringing the total to over 3 million cars that Tesla has made. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the milestone on Twitter. The Tesla China team has been working tirelessly to produce and export Tesla’s best-selling vehicles.

Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

A few days ago, Teslarati reported on the massive shipment of vehicles that Tesla was preparing to ship. Photographs and videos were taken of the Shanghai South Port Terminal. Tesla China has been focusing on exports aligning with CEO Elon Musk’s plan for the Shanghai factory to be Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub.

During the Cyber Roundup, Elon Musk announced that Tesla had produced its 3 millionth car. Tesla is also planning to achieve a 2 million vehicle run rate by the end of this year. Tesla is already more than halfway there. Elon Musk said that Tesla achieved an annualized run rate of 1.5 million vehicles and credited the hard work of Tesla’s employees as the reason for its success.

“We’re aiming to achieve a 2 million vehicle run-rate by the end of the year. Thanks to the hard work of the Tesla team, we’ve already been able to achieve a 1.5 million unit annualized run rate.”

“And depending on how the rest of this year goes, I think we might get close to, or will get approximately at the 1.5 million mark, and will be exiting the year at a 2 million-unit run-rate.”

Tesla reached its 1 million car milestone in March 2020 and the Fremont factory manufactured its 2 millionth car in July 2022. Now, less than a month later, Tesla has already produced its 3 millionth car and Giga Shanghai made its first millionth vehicle this month.

Each of these milestones was commemorated with a red Tesla. In 2020, Tesla marked its milestone with a red Model Y. At Fremont last month, Tesla marked the milestone with a red Model 3 Performance. Red is a great color for marking this milestone.

