By

Tesla China has launched a new incentive for its domestic customers to celebrate the coming Chinese New Year.

As per the electric vehicle maker, one of its most popular advanced driver-assist systems will be free to use for 30 days to celebrate the spring festival.

Tesla China’s announcement:

As could be seen in a poster shared by Tesla China on Weibo, Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) can be accessed by compatible Tesla vehicles across the country for 30 days free of charge.

All eligible vehicles would be receiving a push notification from Tesla China about the promotion starting from January 24, 2025.

Interestingly enough, Tesla China is also bundling Actually Smart Summon (ASS) in its 30-day free EAP trial for the Chinese New Year.

“New Year benefits are here. Tesla’s enhanced automatic assisted driving function (EAP) is free to use for 30 days. You can experience all these functions, including automatic assisted navigation driving, automatic assisted lane change, automatic parking, and advanced smart summoning function (ASS).

“Go to your home far away. Save time and effort, and have a safe journey. Enhanced protection experience, make your travel during the Spring Festival more secure,” Tesla wrote on Weibo.

A precursor to FSD:

FSD is not available in China yet, but Enhanced Autopilot’s advanced driver-assist functions should give consumers a pretty good idea of what’s to come once FSD is released into the country.

The inclusion of ASS in the 30-day free EAP trial should also provide a good teaser at FSD’s capability to navigate areas without a human in the driver’s seat.

By experiencing the benefits of EAP and ASS this coming Chinese New Year, domestic Tesla drivers would hopefully be more willing to pay extra for FSD when it does get released in the country.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China announces 30-day free Enhanced Autopilot + ASS trial