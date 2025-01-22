Tesla Model 3 meets formidable competitor in China

By

The Tesla Model 3 has met a formidable competitor in the Chinese market, namely the Xiaomi SU7.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently shared the SU7’s sales in December 2024 via Weibo, revealing that the Chinese automaker beat Tesla’s Model 3 sedan in China. Xiaomi sold 25,815 SU7 units, while Tesla sold approximately 21,046 Model 3 vehicles last December.

Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan directly competes with the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market. The SU7 was an immediate hit in China. Xiaomi had to adjust its production lines at least twice in 2024 to meet SU7 demand.

The Xiaomi SU7 and Tesla Model 3 were China’s 4th and 5th best-selling all-electric vehicles for December 2024, respectively. It may come as no surprise that the affordable BYD Seagull was the number one best-selling electric vehicle, with 48,754 units sold.

Xiaomi isn’t stopping with the SU7. It will continue to produce some formidable competition for Tesla with its YU7 SUV. Xiaomi’s all-electric SUV will directly compete with the Tesla Model Y.

