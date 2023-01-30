Tesla China clears out massive export fleet at Shanghai Southport terminal

By

Tesla China appears to be ending January 2023 on a strong note. As hinted at in recent drone flyovers of the Giga Shanghai complex and the Shanghai Southport Terminal, Tesla China completed the export of a massive amount of vehicles abroad this month.

Over January, drone flyovers from longtime Tesla China watcher Wu Wa showed that the electric vehicle maker has been gathering a large number of all-electric vehicles at the Shanghai Southport Terminal. The terminal is massive, and it holds thousands of vehicles. But as of the drone operator’s flyover of the site on January 19, Tesla was still busy loading vehicles to transport ships.

The activities of Tesla China on January 19 were quite admirable, especially since it was the eve of the Spring Festival, one of the country’s most important holidays. Since then, Tesla appears to have quietly cleared out the vehicles at the port, as a flyover of the terminal this past weekend shows that the all-electric cars on the site have all been shipped out.

This bodes well for the electric vehicle maker as it suggests that the company has started transporting a large number of vehicles to markets where they are eagerly expected. It should be noted, however, that more Teslas will likely gather at the Southport Terminal this coming February, as Giga Shanghai typically utilizes the first half of a quarter for vehicle exports.

A flyover of the Giga Shanghai complex shows that the facility is also operating despite the Chinese New Year not being over yet. Apparent employees at the site could be seen heading to work, and some vehicles were already being gathered at the facility’s staging lot. It would not be a surprise to see Giga Shanghai becoming a hub of activity once more in the coming weeks.

Tesla China is expected to have a busy first quarter, especially following the price cuts that the company initiated earlier this month. With the price cuts, both the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover have become significantly more affordable, allowing the cars to be accessible by a larger segment of the car-buying public.

Watch the recent flyovers of the Shanghai Southport Terminal and the Giga Shanghai complex in the videos below.

