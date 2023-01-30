Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices by as much as $5,900, countering Tesla

By

Ford announced this morning that it was slashing prices of all trims of its Ford Mustang Mach-E, while dramatically increasing production.

Tesla’s aggressive price cut at the beginning of this month has caused massive waves within the automotive industry and the car market, as competitors and car sellers alike are forced to battle with the aggressive new pricing. Now, Ford has done just that by rapidly increasing production of its popular Mustang Mach-E EV SUV and subsequently slashing prices.

According to Ford’s press release this morning, the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s price will be cut by as much as $5,900 on the top trim model and $900 off the base model vehicle. Ford did not specify the scale of the upcoming production increase. However, the company noted that it “has secured the batteries and raw material to scale production of [electric vehicles] in 2023.”

2023 Mustang Mach-E Former MSRP Updated MSRP Delta Select RWD Standard Range Select eAWD Standard Range California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range Premium RWD Standard Range Premium eAWD Standard Range GT Extended Range $ 46,895 $ 49,595 $ 63,575 $ 54,975 $ 57,675 $ 69,895 $45,995 $48,995 $57,995 $50,995 $53,995 $63,995 $ 900 $ 600 $5,580 $3,980 $3,680 $5,900 Extended Range Battery Nite Pony Appearance Package GT Performance Package $ 8,600 $ 800 $ 6,000 $7,000 $ 800 $6,000 $1,600 $ 0 $ 0

Ford did not specify if a price cut would come to the company’s other incredibly popular EV offerings, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the E Transit. Still, with production increases already underway for both models, a similar price cut could be possible in the near future. This is only compounded by the fact that Ford is closer than ever to securing its own battery supply through its partnership with SK ON. This partnership could result in reduced battery and (ultimately) vehicle costs.

“We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing, and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none,” said Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer of Ford Model e. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do – as we continue to build thrilling and exciting electric vehicles, we will continue to push the boundaries to make EVs more accessible for everybody.”

Ford CEO Jim Farley had similarly positive comments on the price cut, noting the goal of making EVs “more accessible.”

At @Ford, we want to make EVs more accessible, so we’re increasing #MustangMachE production & reducing prices across the Mach-E lineup. Scaling will shorten customer wait times. And with higher production, we’re reducing costs, which allows us share these savings with customers. — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 30, 2023

While this aggressive price cut is great news for consumers and fantastic news for the EV market that looks to overtake gas vehicle sales as soon as possible, perhaps current owners will be most affected by the price cut.

The best example of this externality is already on display in the used Tesla market, where current sellers have found their vehicles undercut by cheaper new offerings from Tesla. This price bubble was bound to burst sometime or another, and sellers have been caught unprepared and may be forced to take a rare loss on their Tesla vehicle.

Looking at Ford Mustang Mach-Es currently on the market, sellers are in for a similarly rude awakening. Some Mach-Es are currently on the used market for as much as $10,000 over sticker, with the average used Mach-E only price equivalent to the new price set by Ford.

As EVs continue to decrease in price over the next couple of months and years, no doubt used EVs will follow as competitive manufacturer prices force the market downward. Hopefully, these combined factors will mean that more and more people can get into electric vehicles sooner than previously anticipated.

