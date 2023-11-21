Tesla to appear at China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing

By

Tesla will appear at the first China International Supply Chain Expo later this month, set to be held in Beijing.

The expo will feature a total of 515 exhibitors, including Tesla, Apple and several other companies, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Tuesday. The event was organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and it will run from November 28 to December 2.

Exhibitionists are made up of about 25 percent foreign companies, with about one-fifth of those companies being American, according to a trade council briefing for the event on Tuesday.

Other U.S. companies in the expo include Amazon, Intel, Qualcomm and HP, along with one Google executive who is attending to participate in a forum.

The event has also garnered support from Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose recent visit to the U.S. highlighted continued cooperation between the two countries, along with the official thanking Tesla for its work in the country. The cooperation between the countries was also echoed by the trade council’s vice chairman Zhang Shaogang, who expressed hopes that many of the U.S. companies appearing at the expo would also advance this goal.

“We hope U.S. companies will be deeply involved [in the expo], actively promoting the advancement and healthy development of China-U.S. ties,” Zhang said.

Tesla also appeared at the sixth year of the China International Import Expo earlier this month, showing off its Gigafactory Shanghai-built Model 3 “Highland,” which has been rolling out to several European, Asian and other countries over the last couple of months. Deliveries of the refreshed Model 3 Highland began in China last month, as the automaker announced in a post on Weibo.

Tesla is one of the top electric vehicle (EV) sellers in the huge Chinese auto market, alongside gas car and EV manufacturer BYD.

In October, Tesla sold 72,115 Giga Shanghai-built vehicles, 43,489 of which were exports to other countries, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

