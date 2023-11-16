Tesla receives thanks for EV development from Chinese President Xi

By

Tesla’s development in China received support from Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to San Francisco, where he met with company CEO Elon Musk and “other important representatives.”

President Xi was in San Francisco earlier this week and met with a variety of tech figures, along with President Joe Biden.

According to a post from Tesla China on its social media in the country, Musk was invited to attend a banquet that welcomed President Xi to the Bay Area. As the two met, Xi expressed support for the automaker’s development in China.

Tesla has been one of the top EV makers in China, along with BYD, SAIC-GM-Wuling, Geely, and others.

In 2019, Tesla started building cars at its plant in Shanghai, and it has been the biggest contributor to the automaker’s annual sales. As Gigafactory Texas ramps up, we expect it will overtake Shanghai eventually.

However, Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has been a huge advantage for the automaker as it has been able to establish a strong market share in the EV race in Asia and Europe thanks to its robust production numbers.

Gigafactory Shanghai has helped Tesla gain a major role in EV adoption in Asia and Europe, and with production facilities in the U.S. helping with the North American market, the automaker has a well-rounded footprint of factories.

The social media post from Tesla China reads:

“On the evening of November 15, Tesla CEO Musk was invited to attend a banquet to welcome President Xi Jinping held in San Francisco. President Xi met with Musk and other important representatives at a small reception before the meeting and expressed support for Tesla’s development in China. Musk expressed his gratitude and appreciated the rapid development of China’s new energy vehicle industry. This year marks Tesla’s tenth year of entering the Chinese market. The Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory, which was completed and put into production in 2019, has become Tesla’s important global production base and export center.

We are honored to participate in the rapid development of China’s new energy vehicle industry, and sincerely thank all our friends for their concern, encouragement and support. We will continue to work hard in China and look forward to developing together with the industry in new energy vehicles, energy storage, artificial intelligence and other fields.”

