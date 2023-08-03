By

Data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China sold a total of 64,285 Gigafactory Shanghai-made vehicles in July 2023. The number includes vehicles that were sold in the domestic market and exported abroad.

Tesla China’s July 2023 wholesale results represent a 127.82% year-over-year increase from the 28,217 vehicles that were sold in the same month last year. It does, however, also represent a notable 31.38% decline from the 93,680 vehicles that were sold in June 2023. It also represented the lowest monthly wholesale results from Tesla China this year so far.

For context, Tesla China’s wholesale figures were listed at 66,051 for January 2023, 74,402 for February 2023, 88,869 for March 2023, 75,842 for April 2023, 77,695 for May 2023, and an impressive 93,680 for June 2023. Considering these results, it would appear that Tesla China has sold 540,824 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in the January to July 2023 period. This represents a 67.45% improvement year-over-year, as per data tracked by CNEV Post.

In comparison, China-based automaker BYD, which leads the country in sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), posted a 61% year-over-year increase to 261,105 vehicles in July 2023, 18,169 of which were exported to foreign territories. It should be noted, however, that BYD’s NEVs include hybrid vehicles, which are still equipped with a combustion engine. Considering these results, Tesla is a distant second to BYD in July.

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is the electric vehicle maker’s largest factory by volume. While the facility only produces the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, it currently has an estimated annual output of over 750,000 vehicles, as per Tesla’s Q2 2023 Update Letter. In comparison, the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s oldest plant that produces the entire S3XY lineup, is estimated to have an annual capacity of 650,000 vehicles.

Overall, China’s wholesale results for New Energy Vehicles were estimated at 750,000 units in July 2023. That’s up 34% year-over-year, but 1% down compared to June 2023, as per data from the CPCA. The country, which is currently the world’s largest market for electric cars, is estimated to see around 8.5 million New Energy Vehicle sales this year.

