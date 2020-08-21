Tesla rolls out 250 kW peak charging rates for China Model S and X owners

Tesla has updated the peak charge rate specifications for the Model S and Model X in China. Both vehicles are now capable of 250 kW or a charge rate of 1,000 miles per hour.

The update was rolled out with Software 2020.32.2, which first appeared for some owners on August 17. The update makes the Model S and Model X capable of the same charging rates of the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla upgraded the Supercharging rate from 200 kW to 225 kW with the 2020.24.6 update in late June, but it was only applicable to owners in the U.S. and Canada.

Now, Chinese owners of the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV will have the opportunity to experience the maximum charging rates, provided their cars are plugged into a V3 Supercharger.

When Tesla improved the Model S and Model X peak charging rates in the U.S. and Canada, company CEO Elon Musk stated that the company increased wire thickness for the two vehicles to enable the higher current capability. With the thicker cable, power capabilities were increased from reduced resistance.

We had to increase some wire thicknesses in S/X to reduce resistive heating. Technically, won’t be quite 1000 mph charging, as X especially is much bigger than 3. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2020

The release notes for Software Update 2020.32.2 indicated that the two Tesla models would be capable of increased charging rates by stating:

“Your car is now able to charge at V3 Superchargers at up to 250kW peak rates. As usual, when you navigate to a Supercharger, your car will condition its battery during the drive, so it can charge faster.”

Tesla could be rolling out its battery improvements in its latest production vehicles as the company continues to put a focus on cell technology with its upcoming cars. On September 22, Tesla will host its Battery Day, giving information on its strategy to increase cell production within its production facilities, as well as possible insight on a million-mile capable battery.

With the Model S and Model X utilizing 18650 battery cells instead of the Model 3 and Model Y’s 2170-comprised pack, updates for peak charging rate capabilities are slightly delayed. Now, Tesla is beginning to roll out improvements for owners of the company’s two flagship vehicles.