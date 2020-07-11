Tesla confirms ‘Battery Day’ and shareholder meeting for Sep. 22 from Fremont

Tesla has confirmed that the annual shareholder meeting and ‘Battery Day’ will be held in Fremont, California on September 22.

The highly-anticipated event will be held in person on Tuesday, September 22 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time and live-streamed from the meeting venue at 45500 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538. All eligible stockholders may attend the event, including that day’s separate Battery Day presentation.

In addition to the annual shareholder meeting, wherein Tesla’s Board is recommending a vote against four out of seven key agenda items.

Tesla is currently working on a secret skunkworks lab for the design of its own next-generation cell technology as part of Project Roadrunner. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted in the past that tours of a cell production facility would be given on Battery Day, which could very well take place at this new R&D facility.

As Tesla continues to drive the cost of cell production down while advancing battery technology, the idea of having 500 miles to 600 miles of range per single charge becomes clearer. Tesla is expected to reveal a million-mile battery in the September 22 meeting.