Tesla China shares incredible video of a journey to Mount Everest in 2 Teslas

Tesla China shared a video of a journey to Mount Qomolangma (Mount Everest) in made-in-China Tesla vehicles. Mount Everest is the tallest mountain on Earth.

Trensen Chongqing, China Bridge Designer Travel Vlogger was able to successfully undertake this incredible journey even when his friends and family told him that it was impossible.

The Qomolangma National Nature Reserve is located in Tibet, China and covers both the Chinese/Tibetan side of Mount Everest. Known to many as Mount Everest, it’s known to the Chinese as Qomolangma which means “Mother Goddess of the Earth” in the Tibetan language.

Getting To Mount Everest In An Electric Vehicle

“We just want to show only electric cars can get here.”

In the video titled, To Mount Qomolangma by Tesla, Trensen Chongqing, shared his adventure in a short video. The Tesla 318 Supercharging Route had recently been completed which thrilled him. He and his team set off on their adventure as soon as possible.

“But everyone thought I was losing my mind.”

Many naysayers told Chongqing that there was no way he could charge his car up there. It was too far. If it’s impossible for an internal combustible engine car, then surely it would be impossible for an EV. Someone even told him that there was no way he would make it and that they would buy him a month’s worth of hotpot if he made it.

Chongqing Accepted The Challenge.

“I love challenges.”

The journey itself is the most important part of the trip. It’s not about the destination at the end, but the experience along the way. The hardships, the people, and the learning opportunities. Chongqing noted that the whole point of a road trip is driving.

“There will be all kinds of unexpected issues. When they come, you have to figure out how to solve them.”

Landslides in the Jinsha River, traffic jams, and having to sleep in the car were all some of the challenges Chongqing and his team faced. Fortunately, Tesla has Camp Mode and they were able to do so safely.

The Plateau Is Harder On ICE Cars Than EV

Chongqing pointed out that the plateau is harder on ICE cars than EVs.

“On the plateaus, fuel cars may suffer from insufficient combustion but electric cars won’t. Once you put a foot down, wow. Feels like the whole world is yours.”

“Everything is fresh and unknown. These experiences will become your precious asset.”

Mount Everest Base Camp

This is not only an epic journey of adventurers but one that will be added to countless others that help debunk the common myth that you can’t go anywhere in an EV.

“Finally with two Teslas, we arrived at Mount Qomolangma Base Camp. Electric cars can do long road trips and even go further where ICE cars can not reach. Such as here, right beneath Mount Qomolangma.”

The video is inspiring and motivating. It makes one feel that nothing is really impossible–no matter how many people tell you that you will fail.

