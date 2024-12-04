Tesla China: No plans for local Cybertruck release for now

By

Tesla China has reportedly clarified that it currently does not have any immediate plans to release the Cybertruck in the country. The update was posted by Chinese media outlet Jiemian News, which claimed that the Tesla China team had denied that the Cybertruck would be brought to the county soon.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019, and deliveries started in the United States on November 30, 2023. So far, the Cybertruck has only been delivered to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. A look at Tesla China’s official website shows that only the Model Y, Model 3, Model S, Model X, and the Powerwall can be ordered in China. The all-electric pickup truck is not listed as available for order on Tesla China’s official website.

Tesla China’s reported denial surrounding the Cybertruck’s potential launch in the country is quite unsurprising. Elon Musk himself previously commented on the challenges of bringing the Cybertruck to China, stating on X that “Getting Cybertruck road legal in China would be very difficult, but we could ship some prototypes over for display.”

Getting Cybertruck road legal in China would be very difficult, but we could ship some prototypes over for display — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2024

Musk did not detail the specific legal hurdles that the vehicle may face in the country, though it should be noted that pickup trucks in China face significant regulatory restrictions. This was likely one of the reasons why Tesla called the Cybertruck a “crossover touring vehicle” when it brought the vehicle on a tour around China.

As noted in a report from CNEV Post, the speed limit for pickup trucks on Chinese highways is capped at 100 kilometers per hour, while passenger cars can legally travel up to 120 kilometers per hour. Additionally, pickup trucks have a mandatory scrapping requirement after 15 years of use. Pickups face urban access restrictions in many cities as well, although these have been eased somewhat in recent years.

These restrictions have resulted in China’s pickup truck market being quite small. From January to October this year, China’s pickup truck sales were at 427,000 units, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). In comparison, passenger car sales, which include sedans, SUVs, and MPVs, have totaled 17.84 million units in the same period.

Tesla has been quite successful in China. The Model Y crossover has become particularly popular in the country, with 373,852 units delivered in China from January to October, making up 74.67% of Tesla’s total deliveries. Overall, Tesla delivered 500,685 vehicles in China in the same timeframe, an 8.29% increase year-on-year, as per data compiled by CNEV Post.

