SpaceX is reportedly discussing the possibility of selling insider shares, putting the aerospace company’s market value at $350 billion.

People familiar with the matter say that SpaceX is still discussing the possibility of selling insider shares with buyers and ironing out the details. However, its valuation of $350 billion is a significant increase from the $210 billion earlier this year.

In June, SpaceX was estimated to be the most valuable aerospace company, with a valuation of $210 billion. Keep in mind that SpaceX is not publicly traded. Over the summer, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX planned to sell insider shares at $112 per share in a tender offer.

A lot has changed since June. First, Elon Musk’s open support of President-elect Donald Trump has boosted his companies, including SpaceX. For example, Tesla shares are up about 40% since November 5.

SpaceX was operating well before Trump’s win, but its most challenging and lucrative projects are still ahead. It is currently developing its Starship rocket to land on the moon and Mars. SpaceX also has its Starlink satellite internet service entering another phase. Starlink’s internet services have proven to be a game-changer.

Now, Starlink will prove its mettle as a cellular provider. Last month, Starlink Direct-to-Cell received a US commercial license from the Federal Communication Commission.

SpaceX valuation estimated to hit $350B