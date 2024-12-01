Tesla celebrates one year of Cybertruck milestones

By

It’s been a year since the Tesla Cybertruck started its customer deliveries. Over the past year, the Cybertuck has achieved a number of notable milestones, several of which were celebrated by the electric vehicle maker in a recent article on social media platform X.

As highlighted by Tesla through its official Cybertruck account, the all-electric pickup truck had a lot of detractors—so much so that critics were quite sure that the vehicle would never be made. But on November 30, 2023, the Cybertruck’s first delivery happened, and the roads were never the same.

Less than a year into its deliveries, the Cybertruck became a profitable product for Tesla. This was a remarkable achievement for the electric car maker, considering that the Cybertruck is a challenging vehicle to design and produce. The ramp of the Cybertruck has been smooth as well, with the pickup now being delivered to the United States and Canada.

While the Cybertruck initially received mixed reviews when it came to its off-road performance, later updates, such as its dedicated Off-Road Mode, completely transformed the brutalist pickup truck into a capable trail crawler. Demonstrations at Hell’s Revenge showed that the vehicle did not just look tough—it is tough, inside and out.

Despite being the toughest vehicle in Tesla’s lineup, the Cybertruck is also the most advanced. This was especially the case when the Tesla AI team dug deep in September to bring Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to the all-electric pickup truck. With FSD (Supervised), the Cybertruck became the pickup truck with the most advanced driver assist system in the market, period.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. As stated by noted reviewer Jason Cammisa in his Icons episode featuring the Cybertruck, the vehicle’s shocking, angular, brutalist design is the smallest part of its story. It’s the innovations that Tesla rolled out to the vehicle–from its four-wheel steering to its 48-volt architecture–that truly make it state-of-the-art.

Tesla’s one-year celebratory post on the Cybertruck can be viewed below.

