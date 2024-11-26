Tesla China now has over 400 domestic Tier-1 suppliers: report

By

Recent reports from local media outlets have claimed that Tesla now has over 400 Tier-1 suppliers in China. From this number, over 60 have reportedly entered the electric vehicle maker’s global supply chain, as per a recent report from Shanghai Securities News.

In a comment to the publication, a source from Tesla China reportedly noted that Tesla will work with suppliers to create safer and more efficient products. The Tesla source also reportedly noted that the company hopes to bring more local suppliers to the international stage. These comments suggest that Tesla will not just be building the Model Y, Model 3, and Megapack in China in the future.

Back in August 2022, Tesla Vice President of External Affairs Grace Tao noted that over 95% of Giga Shanghai’s factory components were already being provided by domestic suppliers. This has helped Tesla optimize its operations in China, and it has also helped Gigafactory Shanghai become the company’s primary vehicle export hub.

The report from Shanghai Securities News also highlighted a number of milestones for Giga Shanghai. Being the electric vehicle maker’s largest factory by volume, the facility has delivered 676,000 vehicles in the first three quarters of 2024. This means that Tesla China’s operations account for over half of the company’s global deliveries from Q1-Q3 2024.

The publication also reiterated Tesla China’s previous claims that on average, a vehicle rolls off Giga Shanghai’s assembly line every 40 seconds. This makes Giga Shanghai the most productive Tesla factory in the world today, with an annual estimated output of over 950,000 vehicles.

Tesla has a pretty strong presence in China, with vehicles like the Model Y performing very well in its class in the domestic auto market. In light of this, Tesla has reportedly brought its humanoid robot, Optimus, the Model Y, Model 3, and a number of components that were produced domestically at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which recently opened in Beijing.

Tesla China now has over 400 domestic Tier-1 suppliers: report