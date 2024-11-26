By

Tesla China saw 16,700 new vehicle registrations in the week of November 18-24, 2024. This represents a 2.34% decrease from the 17,100 new vehicle registrations that were posted in the week ending November 17.

Tesla does not report its weekly domestic sales figures, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the domestic Chinese auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, vehicle registration data is tracked by industry watchers and automakers such as Li Auto.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



< Nov 2024 >

4-10 : 17,300

11-17 : 17,100

18-24 : 16,700



Great number! pic.twitter.com/Zjy2dfZb9H — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 26, 2024

And as per Li Auto’s recent data, Tesla China saw 16,700 new vehicle registrations in the week ending November 24. With these results in mind, Tesla China seems to be on track to post impressive domestic sales numbers this November. The company’s registration data has been quite impressive over the past weeks, after all.

For context, Tesla China saw 15,700 new vehicle registrations in the week ending November 3; 17,300 registrations in the week ending November 10; and 17,100 registrations in the week ending November 17, 2024. As noted by industry watchers, Tesla China’s momentum these past weeks has resulted in the company’s year-to-date domestic numbers being up 7.1% year-over-year.

For the week of November 18-24, China reported 16.7k insurance registrations for Tesla. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +2.4% QoQ, +15.6% YoY. YTD is at +7.1% YoY. Highest 8th week of the quarter ever. pic.twitter.com/sQGTtsvqUx — Roland Pircher (@piloly) November 26, 2024

Tesla’s recent initiatives in China suggest that the electric vehicle maker is looking to end the fourth quarter on a strong note. Just recently, Tesla China announced that local customers who ordered the Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) could receive an RMB 10,000 ($1,380) discount on their final payment. Tesla China also extended its five year, 0% interest loan offer for the Model 3 and Model Y until the end of the year.

