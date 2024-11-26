By

On November 24, 2024, Chinese battery maker, CATL, officially launched new batteries for heavy-duty commercial vehicles under its Tectrans brand.

During CATL’s live broadcast for the new Tectrans batteries, it was noted that the electrification of heavy-duty commercial vehicles has resulted in a few challenges to producing battery cells. Some issues CATL has addressed with the Tectrans batteries include short range, slow energy replenishment, and rapid life decay, reported CN EV Post.

“Tectrans represents a quantum leap in battery technology for commercial vehicles, offering unprecedented energy density, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced durability.

“This innovative system is poised to transform the electric commercial vehicle landscape, providing fleet operators with extended range, reduced downtime, optimized cost-effectiveness, and improved overall efficiency,” CATL noted in September during IAA Transportation 2024.

The China-based company has introduced two batteries for commercial vehicles so far: the Tectrans – T Superfast Charging edition and the Tectrans – T Long Life edition. The T-Superfast Charging edition has a 4C peak charging rate, enabling a 70% charge in 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the T Long Life editions have an estimated lifespan of up to 15 years or 2.8 million kilometers (1.7k miles).

CATL also plans to release a Tectrans – Bus edition for long-distance passenger transport. The Bus edition reportedly features an industry-leading energy density of 175 Wh/kg.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

CATL launches Tectrans battery for commercial vechicles