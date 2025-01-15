Tesla China to pause new Model Y lines for upgrades: report

By

Tesla China is reportedly halting parts of its Model Y production lines in Giga Shanghai in the coming weeks.

The halt would reportedly allow Tesla to optimize Gigafactory Shanghai for the mass production of the new Model Y “Juniper.”

Driving the news:

Citing sources reportedly familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News claimed that Giga Shanghai’s Model Y line will be closed from January 22 to February 14. This covers the Chinese New Year holiday.

The alleged updates to Giga Shanghai will reportedly allow Tesla China to increase the production of the revamped all-electric crossover.

Giga Shanghai’s Model 3 line will reportedly halt its production as well, though its pause is expected to cover January 26 to February 3.

Tesla China has not confirmed Bloomberg News‘ claims as of writing.

Why it matters:

As per the publication, it is not unusual for carmakers in China to pause production during the Chinese New Year holiday.

This year, China’s Spring Festival period starts on January 29. Beijing expects 9 billion domestic cross-regional trips during this year’s holiday period.

Upgrading Giga Shanghai’s Model Y line would be beneficial for Tesla China considering the reported interest for the updated vehicle following its launch.

Industry insiders have claimed that Tesla China appears to have seen about 50,000 orders for the new Model Y “Juniper” during its launch day.

Between the lines:

The Model Y’s update is the first significant change in five years, and it is expected to further improve consumers’ interest in the vehicle.

Despite being largely unchanged for five years, the Tesla Model Y proved to be a best-seller, becoming the world’s best-selling vehicle by volume in 2023 and China’s best-selling car in 2024.

With a new design, the Model Y could attract even more consumers than before.

What’s next:

Deliveries of the new Model Y are expected to start in March, with the price set at 263,500 yuan ($35,900).

Markets that are supplied by Giga Shanghai, such as the Philippines, are expected to receive the updated Model Y around April.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China to pause new Model Y lines for upgrades: report