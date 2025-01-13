By

Customers who ordered a Tesla Model Y in the Philippines will automatically get the upgraded “Juniper” model when deliveries start.

According to a Tesla salesperson in the Philippines, Tesla Model 3 deliveries will start this month. Tesla Model Y deliveries are expected to begin in April. Tesla Philippines will also upgrade orders for Deep Blue Metallic exterior Teslas to the all-new Glacier Blue Exterior for free.

The Philippines will be receiving Tesla vehicles made in Giga Shanghai. According to Tesla China’s configuration page, Tesla Model Y “Juniper” deliveries in the Chinese auto market are slated to start in March, pending regulatory approval.

The salesperson at Tesla’s store in Bonifacio Global City told TESLARATI that the demand for Tesla vehicles is excellent. Most Filipino customers who enter the store and order a car are already aware of the Tesla brand because of relatives who live abroad.

Tesla is open to working with a variety of banks in the Philippines. The Tesla salesperson noted that they have accepted loans from small rural banks outside Metro Manila.

