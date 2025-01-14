Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in China in 2024: report

By

Reports have emerged suggesting that the Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in China for 2024, with sales reaching 480,309 units, as estimated by China EV DataTracker.

Tesla China’s Model Y sales could accelerate this 2025 with the launch of the new Model Y “Juniper” update.

Sales Surge in China:

The Model Y’s sales in China grew by 5.24% from the previous year, totaling 480,309 units sold in 2024.

In contrast, Tesla China sold an estimated 456,394 Model Y units in 2023.

Tesla’s strong finish in December 2024, which saw 61,881 Model Y units sold, helped the all-electric crossover surpass the BYD Qin Plus sedan, which led China’s rankings in the first 11 months of the year, as noted in a Car News China report.

It should be noted that the BYD Qin Plus is a significantly more affordable vehicle than the Tesla Model Y. China also leans heavily towards new energy vehicles over combustion-powered cars.

Factors Behind the Increase:

Tesla’s marketing strategies in China likely played a significant role in the Model Y’s popularity.

Tesla VP Grace Tao highlighted the Model Y’s rare physical recalls, which proved that the vehicle is well-made and safe.

New features like Actually Smart Summon, which were rolled out to China, as well as discounts and programs like a zero-interest loan offer, likely also contributed to the Model Y’s sales boost.

The “Juniper” Launch:

The refreshed Model Y “Juniper” was introduced in China on January 10, 2025, with a price range of RMB 263,500 to 303,500 (about $39,950 to $41,400 USD) for its two “Launch Series” variants.

Key updates include a sleeker design with a more aggressive exterior, as well as a completely revamped premium interior.

The model saw an impressive start by reportedly receiving 50,000 orders on its launch day, suggesting strong consumer interest in the domestic Chinese market.

