Irvine PD unveils Tesla Cybertruck DARE program fleet unit

The Irvine Police Department has welcomed its Tesla Cybertruck fleet vehicle with a rather interesting movie-themed video. The deployment of the all-electric pickup truck was announced by the IPD on social media.

As noted by the Irvine PD in its announcement, the Tesla Cybertruck would not be used as a regular police cruiser. Instead, it would be deployed as part of the IPD’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) unit. Considering that it is equipped with the necessary equipment to perform regular police work from Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance’s UP.FIT unit, the Cybertruck could also be used to assist the community when needed.

#IRVINEPDPIO – We are excited to unveil what we believe is the first police Tesla Cybertruck in the nation. The truck will support our Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and community outreach efforts. Details in the comments. #irvine @Tesla #Cybertruck #irvinepd pic.twitter.com/H9F20FbsMR — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) October 8, 2024

The fact that the Cybertruck would not be used as a regular police vehicle seems almost unfortunate, as photos shared of the vehicle reveal that the all-electric pickup truck has been fully fitted by UP.FIT with all the necessary equipment for police work. The Cybertruck’s space, performance, stainless steel body, and large battery pack also make it quite ideal for police activities.

In its social media announcement, the Irvine PD noted that the Cybertruck is the latest vehicle in its long line of eye-catching fleet units that have been used for the DARE program. As noted by the IPD, vehicles like the Cybertruck could go a long way towards starting positive conversations and promoting community interactions.

The future has arrived. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter. Turnkey @cybertruck police cars are being deployed now by @UpfitTesla.

The @IrvinePolice @Cybertruck DARE police car has been unveiled. Produced by UP's police division and utilizing @WhelenEng components. pic.twitter.com/e123rcRqZE — UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) October 8, 2024

“While the fully equipped vehicle won’t be used as a patrol car, it can respond to emergencies and assist the community when needed. For over three decades, our DARE officers have driven attention-grabbing and one-of-a-kind vehicles that never fail to turn heads and excite students. IPD believes in the continual education of students and is one of only two DARE programs in the entire state.

“IPD passionately seeks unique and innovative ways to connect with our community and the youth of Irvine. Officers on horseback, working with a support K9, or driving a unique vehicle such as the Cybertruck start positive conversations and promote community interaction,” the Irvine PD wrote in its social media post.

The Irvine PD would be hosting pop-up events in the coming weeks so interested residents can take photos with the Tesla Cybertruck police vehicle.

