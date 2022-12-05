Tesla China rivals in the domestic EV sector post strong November sales

By

Recent estimates from the electric vehicle community suggest that Tesla China would be posting impressive numbers from November. But while Tesla China appears to have ended the fourth quarter’s second month on a strong note, its rivals in the domestic EV sector are also going strong.

During the fourth week of November, NEV insurance data tracked by independent sources in China suggested that Tesla saw 16,121 insurance registrations from November 21-27. With this, Tesla China appears to have reached more than 55,600 EV insurance registrations in November, with a few days to spare. Such numbers, if accurate, are impressive since Tesla China exported vehicles in November as well.

Inasmuch as Tesla China may have ended November on a strong note, its main competitors in the domestic electric vehicle sector also posted strong figures last month. BYD, whose overall NEV numbers exceed Tesla partly due to its lineup of gas-powered hybrids, reported that it sold 113,915 fully electric vehicles in November, an increase of 147% year-over-year. BYD also sold 116,027 plug-in hybrids, a 164% YoY increase.

Domestic luxury EV upstart Nio delivered 14,178 vehicles in November. This was a new record for the electric vehicle maker, and it represented a year-over-year increase of 30.3%. Nio’s cumulative deliveries also reached 273,741 as of the end of last month. Similar to Tesla, Nio has stated that it intends to accelerate its production and deliveries this December, allowing the company to finish the year on a solid note.

Li Auto, another domestic EV maker, stated that it was able to deliver a record 15,034 vehicles in November, an 11.5% year-over-year rise. Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries through last month also reached 236,101. Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto, shared an optimistic statement about the company’s November results.

“We set another monthly record with 15,034 deliveries in November. In particular, Li L9 has been the sales champion of full-size SUVs in China for two consecutive months since it commenced delivery, establishing it as a top choice for six-seat full-size family SUVs in China,” Shen said.

