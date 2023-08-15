Tesla confirms new Standard Range Model S and X are limited by software

By

Tesla has confirmed that its newly-launched Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X are limited by software and do not equip different battery chemistries, like lithium iron phosphate or LFP.

Last night, we reported on Tesla’s launch of the new Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X, which feature 320 and 269 miles of range, respectively. They offer customers an opportunity to buy Tesla’s luxury vehicles at a more reasonable cost. The Model S starts at $78,490, while the Model X is priced at $88,490.

However, questions began to swirl on how Tesla was building the new, shorter-range vehicles. Was Tesla using LFP cells as it did in the Standard Range Model 3, or was it using software to limit the range?

It turns out it is the latter.

Last night, Sawyer Merritt first reported that the new Model S and Model X configurations were offered with software limitations to offer fewer miles of range at a more affordable price.

NEWS: Tesla says these new Standard Range Model S and Model X cars are software limited. This means they don’t use LFP batteries. Tesla does not plan to offer firmware upgrades to unlock more range or performance in the future. https://t.co/wDD0yfg2At — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 15, 2023

We called three Tesla showrooms to confirm, and they were able to give us the same answer. The vehicles are not using any different battery chemistry and are limited by software. Additionally, Tesla has no plans to currently offer upgrades that would unlock more range in the future.

Tesla’s strategy of offering the Model S and Model X at these lower price points could help take stress off of the Model 3 and Model Y, which make up for over 90 percent of the company’s vehicle mix regularly.

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla confirms new Standard Range Model S and X are limited by software