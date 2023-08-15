By

The Tesla Model S and Model X now start at more affordable prices, thanks in part to the introduction of a Standard Range variant for the two flagship electric cars. The introduction of the Model S and Model X Standard Range was spotted on Tesla’s online configurator earlier today.

As can be seen on Tesla’s official website, the Model S Standard Range is priced at $78,490 before options. For its price, the Model S SR offers a range 320 miles of range per charge and a 3.7-second 0-60 mph time. The vehicle also features a top speed of 149 mph, thanks in part to its All-Season tires.

Credit: Tesla

Unlike the Model 3 and Model Y, whose free paint option has been transitioned to Midnight Silver Metallic, the Model S still offers Pearl White Multi-Coat as its default paint color. Those who wish to acquire the Model S Standard Range at its lowest possible price must also order the vehicle with 19″ Tempest Wheels, a round steering wheel, as well as an All-Black interior.

The Tesla Model X Standard Range, on the other hand, is offered at a starting price of $88,490 before options. For this price, customers could acquire a flagship all-electric SUV that features a range of 269 miles per charge and a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. The Model X SR’s top speed is identical to its Model S SR counterpart at 149 mph.

Credit: Tesla

Just like the Model S Standard Range, the Model X SR features Pearl White Paint as its default color. The vehicle must also be ordered with 20″ Cyberstream Wheels, an All-Black interior, a round steering wheel, and a Five-Seat layout to take advantage of the vehicle’s lowest possible price. As noted by Tesla in the vehicle’s configurator, the Tow Package is included with the Model X Standard Range.

The Model S SR and Model X SR provide a lower entry point for the two Tesla flagships. The lower prices should attract more customers considering that both the Model S and Model X feature the best that the company has to offer today. At less than $80,000 for the Model S SR and less than $90,000 for the Model X Standard Range, the vehicles could very well be a steal.

