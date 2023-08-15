Tesla China insurance registrations hit 14,000 in August’s second week

By

Tesla China saw a rise in insurance registrations in August’s second week. This was despite major electric car makers in the country seeing a general decline in their respective registrations.

In the week ending August 13, 2023, Tesla China saw 14,000 insurance registrations. That’s up 9.38% from the previous week’s 12,800. For context, Tesla China saw 10,600 insurance registrations in the week ending July 30, 2023.

Considering the results of the week ending August 13, Tesla China appears to have seen a total of 25,400 insurance registrations in the present month so far, as noted in a CNEV Post report. This bodes well for Tesla’s third-quarter results, as Giga Shanghai seems yet to focus its entire resources on the domestic auto market.

In a typical quarter, Tesla China allots the majority of its production to vehicles that are exported to foreign territories in the first half of a quarter. This usually means that China’s domestic market is only served fully by Giga Shanghai in the latter half of a quarter. Q3 2023 is only reaching its midpoint this week.

If Tesla China follows Giga Shanghai’s typical routine, the following weeks may see even higher insurance registrations. Such results would be beneficial for Tesla, considering that the electric vehicle maker only sold 64,285 Gigafactory Shanghai-made vehicles in July, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the lowest this year so far.

Tesla China plays a very important role in the electric vehicle maker’s overall operations. This is due in no small part to the fact that Giga Shanghai is both company’s largest factory by volume and its primary vehicle export hub. Previous reports have suggested that Giga Shanghai is not done expanding as well, as Tesla is reportedly looking to produce even more vehicles in the country.

It should be noted that Tesla China does not disclose weekly sales data. However, the trajectory of the company’s weekly vehicle sales can often be deduced from insurance registrations nationwide. Observers within the industry in China subsequently monitor and release insurance registration statistics. This practice offers a broad perspective on the weekly performance of automakers in the nation’s automotive sector.

