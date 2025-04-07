Tesla is correcting a minor, annoying Cybertruck display quirk

Tesla is working on addressing a minor but annoying Cybertruck quirk in an upcoming update. With the update in place, Tesla Cybertrucks would be able to properly recognize and render trailers in their displays.

The Quirk

As observed by Tesla owners on social media platform X, the Cybertruck at its current state is unable to recognize other Cybertrucks on the road. Instead of a Cybertruck avatar, the all-electric pickup truck’s infotainment system simply displays a regular vehicle like a pickup truck on its UI.

This is quite annoying as the Cybertruck is the most technologically advanced Tesla in the market today, and it is extremely recognizable. It is also doubly annoying since CEO Elon Musk mentioned that Teslas should be able to recognize and render other Teslas on their displays several years ago. Will put it on the list. Right after making it recognize trailers instead of looking like a semi truck is trying to mate with Cybertruck— Wes (@wmorrill3) April 6, 2025

An Upcoming Update

In response to a Cybertruck owner’s post, Tesla Lead Engineer Wes Morrill noted that the capability to render other Cybertrucks on the all-electric pickup truck’s UI is on the list. For now, however, Tesla is working on an update that should fix the way the Cybertruck renders trailers on its UI.

“Will put it on the list. Right after making it recognize trailers instead of looking like a semi truck is trying to mate with Cybertruck,” the Cybertruck Lead Engineer lightly wrote in a post on X.

Yeah. Display will also soon render Teslas specifically as their model & color instead of as a generic sedan/SUV. Has potential for a fun punch buggy sort of game.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Elon Musk’s Past Promise

Back in 2020, CEO Elon Musk mentioned on X that Teslas will soon be able to render other Teslas, including their model and color, on their displays. Musk noted that such a feature could even be a game of sorts. “Display will also soon render Teslas specifically as their model & color instead of as a generic sedan/SUV. Has potential for a fun punch buggy sort of game,” Musk wrote back in July 2020.

While Musk stated that the feature will soon be available, its rollout has been subjected to a severe case of “Elon Time” until today.