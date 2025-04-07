Tesla adding new safety features for improved emergency detection

Tesla is set to add a few upcoming features to make it easier to detect emergency vehicles while driving, as highlighted by one code sleuth from the firmware in a recent update.

Last week, Tesla code sleuth and hacker greentheonly posted on X that firmwares from software update 2025.8.x includes updated warning functionality for emergency vehicle siren detection. The feature will display an alert when a siren is detected, and it will also lower the driver’s media volume automatically to make it easier to hear.

Green also says that the alerts will require microphone permissions to turned on in order for the feature to work. They’re currently expected to be debuted in a future update, despite being detailed in the firmware for the recent update branch.

You can read the help text for the feature below, as was also shared by green.

Automatically detects and alerts the driver to nearby sirens, helping you or Autopilot recognize and yield to approaching emergency vehicles. When a siren is detected, the media volume lowers, and an alert appears on the display. Sound detection data stays within the car and is not saved or transmitted unless data sharing is enabled.

Advertisement

READ MORE ON TESLA SAFETY FEATURES: Tesla implemented this little-known feature to make its cars even safer



With the exception of the new Model Y, Tesla’s vehicles only include one internal microphone and they don’t have an external microphone. Still, emergency vehicle detection is expected to be aided by the vehicles’ many cameras, and the upcoming feature is expected to be active whether or not Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot are active.

Green has long been a reliable source for reporting these features weeks or months ahead of them going live. One recent example includes when green pointed out in December that internal code detailed an upcoming improvement to towing range estimates through an intuitive “trailer profile” option.

Tesla also regularly adds and improves safety and other features in its vehicles through software updates, with one engineer just this week sharing plans to correct a small Cybertruck display quirk in response to owner criticism.