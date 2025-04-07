News
Tesla adding new safety features for improved emergency detection
Emergency vehicle detection is about to get a little more intuitive, according to one keen observer.
Tesla is set to add a few upcoming features to make it easier to detect emergency vehicles while driving, as highlighted by one code sleuth from the firmware in a recent update.
Last week, Tesla code sleuth and hacker greentheonly posted on X that firmwares from software update 2025.8.x includes updated warning functionality for emergency vehicle siren detection. The feature will display an alert when a siren is detected, and it will also lower the driver’s media volume automatically to make it easier to hear.
Green also says that the alerts will require microphone permissions to turned on in order for the feature to work. They’re currently expected to be debuted in a future update, despite being detailed in the firmware for the recent update branch.
You can read the help text for the feature below, as was also shared by green.
Automatically detects and alerts the driver to nearby sirens, helping you or Autopilot recognize and yield to approaching emergency vehicles. When a siren is detected, the media volume lowers, and an alert appears on the display. Sound detection data stays within the car and is not saved or transmitted unless data sharing is enabled.
With the exception of the new Model Y, Tesla’s vehicles only include one internal microphone and they don’t have an external microphone. Still, emergency vehicle detection is expected to be aided by the vehicles’ many cameras, and the upcoming feature is expected to be active whether or not Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot are active.
Green has long been a reliable source for reporting these features weeks or months ahead of them going live. One recent example includes when green pointed out in December that internal code detailed an upcoming improvement to towing range estimates through an intuitive “trailer profile” option.
Tesla also regularly adds and improves safety and other features in its vehicles through software updates, with one engineer just this week sharing plans to correct a small Cybertruck display quirk in response to owner criticism.
Tesla’s Giga Texas vehicles now drive themselves to outbound lot
Tesla is gearing up for Unsupervised Full Self-Driving in Texas with freshly produced vehicles at the factory.
Just a couple of months after Tesla announced that vehicles produced at its California factory were driving themselves to the outbound lot, it appears that the company’s Gigafactory in Texas has now followed suit.
In a post on X on Monday, longtime Giga Texas observer and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer shared video footage of multiple new Model Y and Cybertruck units autonomously driving to the outbound lot. The news comes ahead of Tesla’s aim to launch Unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) around the Austin area in the coming weeks, alongside the launch of a commercial robotaxi launch.
“I saw this happening constantly, with Model Ys exiting and immediately driving away on their own from the factory,” Tegtmeyer said in the post. “This is a huge accomplishment for Tesla as now Giga Texas joins Fremont as FSD improves overall efficiency!”
Breaking Giga Texas News! starting today, new vehicles (Model Ys & @Cybertruck are moving fully autonomously from the factory to the west outbound lot and without human supervisors!
I saw this happening constantly, with Model Ys exiting and immediately driving away on their own… pic.twitter.com/LOAaao99OL
— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 7, 2025
Tesla announced in January that its vehicles at the factory in Fremont, California were driving themselves to the outbound lot, though this appears to be the first time they’ve done so at Giga Texas. The automaker is expected to launch Unsupervised FSD in Austin in June, just as Google-owned company Waymo has been rolling out robotaxi services in the area through a partnership with Uber in recent months.
In December, a Bloomberg report suggested that Tesla had already been in regular discussion with Austin officials about robotaxi services, ahead of the company’s announcement of plans to launch in 2025. Along with rolling out commercial robotaxi services in Austin, the company has said that it aims to do so in California sometime this year as well, before deploying the service in other U.S. cities.
Tesla is correcting a minor, annoying Cybertruck display quirk
Tesla Cybertrucks would soon be able to properly recognize and display trailers on their infotainment displays.
Tesla is working on addressing a minor but annoying Cybertruck quirk in an upcoming update. With the update in place, Tesla Cybertrucks would be able to properly recognize and render trailers in their displays.
The Quirk
As observed by Tesla owners on social media platform X, the Cybertruck at its current state is unable to recognize other Cybertrucks on the road. Instead of a Cybertruck avatar, the all-electric pickup truck’s infotainment system simply displays a regular vehicle like a pickup truck on its UI.
This is quite annoying as the Cybertruck is the most technologically advanced Tesla in the market today, and it is extremely recognizable. It is also doubly annoying since CEO Elon Musk mentioned that Teslas should be able to recognize and render other Teslas on their displays several years ago.
An Upcoming Update
In response to a Cybertruck owner’s post, Tesla Lead Engineer Wes Morrill noted that the capability to render other Cybertrucks on the all-electric pickup truck’s UI is on the list. For now, however, Tesla is working on an update that should fix the way the Cybertruck renders trailers on its UI.
“Will put it on the list. Right after making it recognize trailers instead of looking like a semi truck is trying to mate with Cybertruck,” the Cybertruck Lead Engineer lightly wrote in a post on X.
Elon Musk’s Past Promise
Back in 2020, CEO Elon Musk mentioned on X that Teslas will soon be able to render other Teslas, including their model and color, on their displays. Musk noted that such a feature could even be a game of sorts. “Display will also soon render Teslas specifically as their model & color instead of as a generic sedan/SUV. Has potential for a fun punch buggy sort of game,” Musk wrote back in July 2020.
While Musk stated that the feature will soon be available, its rollout has been subjected to a severe case of “Elon Time” until today.
Former Tesla executive aims to raise $50 million for energy startup
The latest startup to come from a former Tesla executive has arrived and is set to build next-gen grid hardware.
A former Tesla executive who departed last year is now aiming to raise funding for a new energy startup, which is set to help build next-generation grid hardware.
Drew Baglino, Tesla’s former SVP of Powertrain and Energy, is aiming to raise $30 to $50 million in Series A funding for his new startup, Heron Power, according to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Axios. Heron is set to produce next-generation transformers for electrical grids, and two of the sources say the company began raising funding last month.
The funding round is likely to be led by Capricorn Investment Group, which is an impact investment firm that’s particularly focused on sustainability and energy projects. The sources also said that Baglino’s involvement in the project could push the offering’s valuation into the hundreds of millions, though neither he nor Capricorn responded to Axios’ requests for comment.
“If he opened a taco stand there’d be significant interest,” one source says of Baglino. “He’s an A plus player.”
Transformers work to adjust the voltage of electricity between the grid and front-facing applications, and as power-intensive AI data centers become more common, they’re considered to be in somewhat short supply. The firm also says that the transition to sustainable electricity generation alone will require a three- to five-fold increase in global electricity generation and consumption.
"If he opened a taco stand there'd be significant interest. He's an A plus player."
-anonymous source on former Tesla SVP Drew Baglino trying to raise funding for a new startup pic.twitter.com/boOndfGe0l
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 7, 2025
READ MORE ON FORMER TESLA EXECUTIVES: This Tesla executive is leaving the company after over 12 years
Heron is planning to manufacture solid-state electrical transformers within the U.S., though the sector is fairly competitive with startups aiming to build more efficient versions of the hardware that omits copper and iron components in favor of semiconductors.
Currently, around 80 percent of high-voltage transformers are imported into the U.S., and the news also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s global tariffs take effect.
“Heron Power is building cutting-edge power electronics for the 21st-century grid,” the company writes on its website. “We aim to debottleneck the growth of electricity generation and consumption with scalable, innovative, and less costly hardware solutions, accelerating the electrification of everything.”
Some investors have said that the valuation estimates are too high, and have been repelled by this and current market factors.
“You’re betting he can build it without a glitch, and that the capital markets will stay open for him,” one source explained. “That’s a really narrow window.”
Baglino worked with Tesla for 18 years, rising up through the company to land in his final position as the SVP of Powertrain and Energy. He played a major role in leading general product engineering, as well as the engineering and development of Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) batteries, motors, drive units, and power electronics, alongside work on the company’s energy products.
