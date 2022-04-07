By

Tesla fans who would not be able to physically attend the Cyber Rodeo at Gigafactory Texas this Thursday need not be disappointed, as the electric vehicle maker formally announced that it would be posting a livestream of the event on Thursday night. The livestream announcement was posted by Tesla’s official account on Twitter.

As per the company’s announcement, the Cyber Rodeo livestream will be starting at 9 p.m. CT this Thursday, April 7, 2022. Considering recent updates about the Cyber Rodeo, 9 p.m. would be about the time that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be giving a talk to the event’s attendees. The topics that Musk will be discussing has not been teased by the company, though expectations are high that the CEO would likely touch on the Cybertruck, the vehicle that seems to have inspired the Cyber Rodeo’s name.

It should be noted, however, that the doors to the Cyber Rodeo would be opening as early as 4 p.m. CT. This means that the livestream of the event would likely only cover Musk’s address and other pertinent events related to Tesla’s upcoming projects. The parties in the Giga Texas grounds and the festivities within the electric vehicle factory itself would probably not be part of the Cyber Rodeo livestream.

As the hours trickle down to the eventual start of the Cyber Rodeo, several upcoming Tesla vehicles have already been spotted in the Gigafactory Texas complex. These include an updated Tesla Semi prototype, which first made an appearance last year, as well as the new Tesla Roadster, which was seemingly spotted under a protective cover inside the facility. Two Tesla Cybertrucks, which were also under a protective covering, were also sighted in the Giga Texas complex.

A link to the Cyber Rodeo livestream has not been posted by the company yet. This article will be updated with the Cyber Rodeo livestream link as soon as it is live.

Tesla Cyber Rodeo livestream date and time announced