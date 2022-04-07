Tesla’s Elon Musk and Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson attend Biden admin’s EV meeting

By

It appears that the Biden administration has turned over a new leaf, with senior officials holding a meeting on Wednesday with automotive leaders in the country. The goal of the meeting was to discuss electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure. This time around, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was invited, and he accepted.

In a statement, the Biden administration stated that the meeting was fruitful. The administration noted that “there was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV.”

Among the topics reportedly discussed in the meeting was funding on how to “create a national network of 500,000 chargers.” This is something that Musk would likely be able to help with, seeing as Tesla has been able to effectively cover the United States with its Supercharger and Destination Charger Network on its own dime.

Interestingly enough, Musk was not the only CEO in the meeting who was leading a pure electric vehicle company. As per a Reuters report, Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson was also in attendance. This bodes well for the Biden administration’s overall electric vehicle goals, as it shows that it is now recognizing the work of up-and-coming EV companies that are still finding their footing.

On the veteran auto side, the administration’s recent meeting was attended by Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Executives from Toyota Motor North America, Mazda North America, Mercedes-Benz USA, Hyundai Motor America, and Kia Motors America were also in attendance.

On the administration’s side, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, were present in the meeting as well.

Musk’s attendance at the Biden administration’s meeting is noteworthy, at least for the fact that the CEO and the US President now seem to be maintaining a good relationship. Musk and the Biden administration have butted heads in the past, especially following the US President’s initial tendency to ignore Tesla and praise General Motors CEO Mary Barra for leading the electric vehicle transition. The Biden administration, on the other hand, was reportedly hesitating to invite Musk to meetings because the CEO might embarrass the president.

Tesla’s Elon Musk and Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson attend Biden admin’s EV meeting