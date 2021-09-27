Tesla registers Cyberquad trademark, but not for the Cyberquad itself

By

Tesla has filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but it isn’t for the Cyberquad itself. Instead, the patent covers two classes: Games, Toys and Sporting Goods, and Clothing.

In November 2019, Tesla unveiled the all-electric Cybertruck. A completely electric pickup capable of insane performance specifications, CEO Elon Musk rolled out the Cybertruck with Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen at the company’s Design Studio in Hawthorne, California. At the tail end of the presentation, everyone thought the Cybertruck was all that Tesla was unveiling that evening until Musk stated that an ATV, similarly designed to the Cybertruck, was also planned to be introduced in the coming years.

However, no real details have been shed by Tesla or anyone for that matter. Tesla applied for the trademark for the Cyberquad in September 2019 under six different U.S. classes: “Vehicles,” “Electrical Apparatus, Machines and Supplies,” “Cutlery, Machinery, Tools, and Parts Thereof,” “Filters and Refrigerators,” “Belting, Hose, Machinery Packing and Non-Metallic Tires,” and finally “Dental, Medical, and Surgical Appliances.” Internationally, that trademark is classified as “Vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land, air, or water.”

The trademark application for the Cyberquad was filed on September 23 and will be assigned to an examining attorney “approximately six months after the filing date.” This trademark will likely be used for some Cyberquad apparel in Tesla’s online shop.

Interestingly, Tesla does not yet hold the trademark for the Cyberquad itself. The most recent update to that timeline came in April when the USPTO granted an extension to Tesla as the automaker requested an “extension of time to file a Statement of Use.”

As for the Cyberquad itself, Musk said in 2019 that the two-person ATV would come at first as an option for the Cybertruck as an add-on. The most recent development regarding the Cyberquad was that Musk wanted to release the ATV at the same time as the Cybertruck. Tesla recently pushed back the projected production date of the Cybertruck to late 2022, nearly a year later than initially anticipated.

