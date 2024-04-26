By

The Tesla Cybertruck is going down under. The company recently released the Tesla Cybertruck’s tour dates for Australia and New Zealand between April and May 2024.

Below are the following Cybertruck tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Tesla Sydney: 26 April – 5 May 2024

Tesla Chatswood: 6 – 12 May 2024

Tesla Parramatta: 13 – 19 May 2024

Tesla Miranda: 20 – 26 May 2024

Tesla’s Cybertruck display will also allow visitors to test-drive the Model 3 and the Model Y. Unfortunately, Tesla will not provide test drives for the Cybertruck during the event.

As with the other countries the Cybertruck visited, Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck is sure to attract crowds. With that in mind, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer suggests that visitors RSVP to secure their Cybertruck display visit. RSVP here.

The Tesla Cybertruck has traveled the world over the last few months, landing in China first. The all-electric pickup has also stopped by Japan and Thailand.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Cybertruck Australia & New Zealand tour dates released