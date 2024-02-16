Tesla Cybertruck lands in Tokyo, continuing tour across Asia

By

The Tesla Cybertruck landed in Tokyo today, making its most recent stop in the tour across Asia.

The Cybertruck arrived in Japan for the first time, and it drew plenty of crowds at the display event where Tesla fans from all across the country gathered to get a peek at the pickup that could quite possibly never be for sale in the region.

Tesla shared photos of fans inspecting and cherishing the view they had of the Cybertruck, which started deliveries in the United States in November.

Cybertruck ignites Tokyo with its first appearance in Japan🇯🇵turning heads, while Model Y leads global sales, surpassing all internal combustion vehicles 🎉

Experience the electric revolution📐and see more Teslas cruising the streets of Japan every day! 🚗⚡ Cybertruck… pic.twitter.com/vIkfPr97lK — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) February 16, 2024

The Cybertruck was set to make its way to China for a tour, Tesla announced in mid-January, and it is expected to go on until March 31.

After arriving in China during the final week of January, the Cybertruck made its way to various cities around the country. The pickup was on display in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Chongqing, before dropping the pickup off in Japan for its initial appearance in Tokyo.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk could be using the Cybertruck to stir up sales in Japan, as he noted during the Q4 Earnings Call that sales in the market are “remarkably low.”

“We should at least have a market share proportionate to, say, other non-Japanese carmakers like Mercedes or BMW, which we do not currently have,” Musk said.

Hybrid vehicles are more popular than EVs because they are reliable, and charging infrastructure for EVs in Japan is not quite to a level where consumers feel comfortable.

