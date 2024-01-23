Tesla Cybertruck tour to begin soon in China

By

Tesla’s brutalist and unashamedly futuristic Cybertruck is set to embark on a tour across eight major cities in China. The highly-anticipated event, which has been promoted on social media, is expected to begin in late January. The Cybertruck tour has the potential to generate interest among consumers and drive foot traffic to Tesla stores in China.

Local media outlet The Paper reported that the Cybertruck tour will kick off simultaneously in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Chongqing. Following these initial debuts, the Cybertruck is expected to join Tesla’s existing vehicle lineup – the Model S sedan, Model X SUV, Model 3 sedan, and Model Y crossover – for a nationwide tour.

Despite the apparent enthusiasm surrounding the Cybertruck’s China tour, the vehicle’s future in the country is shrouded in uncertainty. Pickup trucks are classified as light trucks in China, and they face restrictions compared to passenger cars like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, both of which are selling at volume in the country.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, pickup trucks are required to drive on the rightmost “slow” lane on highways, and they are only allowed to travel up to 100 kph (62 mph). Regular passenger cars, on the other hand, can travel up to 120 kph (75 mph) on the highway. China also implements a 15-year lifespan for pickup trucks before mandatory scrapping, and some Chinese cities impose limitations on pickup trucks entering urban areas.

Despite these hurdles for the Cybertruck, expectations are still high that the upcoming tour will prove strategic for Tesla. The Cybertruck’s futuristic design and unique innovations, for one, could highlight Tesla’s image as a maker of the industry’s most daring and most advanced vehicles. This is particularly relevant in the Chinese EV market, which is the largest and arguably the most competitive in the world.

Tesla China’s performance in the domestic market has been satisfactory. The company delivered a total of 75,805 vehicles in December 2023, representing an 80.8% year-on-year increase and a 15.7% jump from November. Domestic sales for 2023 also reached 603,664 units, marking a 37.3% rise compared to 2022.

