The Cybertruck is now the cheapest Tesla that customers could order today

Tesla tends to roll out price increases and decreases to its vehicle lineup on a rather frequent basis. Just recently, Tesla rolled out new price adjustments to the Model 3 and Model Y, which resulted in the Model 3 Standard Range Plus — the most affordable vehicle in the company’s currently available lineup — now starting at about $42,000 before incentives. This recent round of price increases also had another effect: it made the base Cybertruck the cheapest Tesla that could be ordered today.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk incited some strong reactions during the Cybertruck’s unveiling when he revealed that the massive all-electric pickup truck’s base variant, which uses one electric motor and an RWD configuration, would start at $39,990 before incentives. This was quite shocking considering the Cybertruck’s size, as well as Musk’s previous statement during an appearance at the Ride the Lightning podcast which pointed to the all-electric truck starting “well under $50,000.”

Needless to say, very few could have predicted then that Elon Musk’s “well below $50,000” teaser meant that the Cybertruck would start at $39,990. At that price, the hulking steel pickup truck found itself at the same range as the base Model Y, which was announced with a starting price of $39,000. The Model Y Standard Range was briefly made available in the United States for $41,990 before it was discontinued, but it has since been released in China at a price of about $42,800.

Interestingly enough, Tesla’s price adjustments have now reached a point where even the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which has long been the company’s most affordable vehicle, is now more expensive than the Single-Motor Cybertruck. This meant that those who wish to make a reservation for Tesla’s current vehicle offerings would find the base Cybertruck as their most affordable option, for now at least.

And considering that Tesla has not updated the Cybertruck’s order page, it appears that the company does not see a need to adjust its all-electric pickup truck’s starting price just yet. That being said, Tesla’s terms and conditions in the Cybertruck’s Motor Vehicle Pre-Agreement do state that the final cost of the all-electric pickup truck may be subject to changes when the vehicle enters production. Placing orders for the Cybertruck would then lock in the cost of FSD, but not necessarily the $39,990 price for the pickup’s base variant.

Tesla would likely start the Cybertruck’s production with the vehicle’s more expensive trims, such as the Tri-Motor AWD and Dual-Motor AWD variants, which are priced at $49,990 and $69,990, respectively. The company is also evidently counting on some of its innovations to keep the Cybertruck’s price as low as possible, such as the upcoming 4680 cells and structural battery packs. If Tesla’s 4680 cells remain delayed, however, or if the company is unable to master the Cybertruck’s megacasted parts, then it would not be a surprise if the pickup truck’s most affordable variants end up starting substantially above $39,990.

