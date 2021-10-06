Tesla’s latest round of price increases make the base Model 3 a $42k vehicle

By

While Tesla largely maintained its vehicle prices during the third quarter, the company has now started Q4 2021 with a new round of price increases. The new price increases affect the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, the company’s two high-volume vehicles.

Tesla’s vehicle prices this year were subjected to numerous adjustments, with prices across the company’s current S3XY lineup being adjusted several times during the first half of 2021. The price adjustments were tempered down in the third quarter, however, save for the company adjusting the cost of the base Model S and Model X in August.

Credit: Tesla

With the recent price adjustments in place, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus now starts at $41,990 before incentives, a $2,000 increase. The Model 3 Performance also saw a $1,000 price increase, with the vehicle now starting at $57,990 before incentives. Interestingly enough, the price of the Model 3 Dual Motor AWD remained stable at $49,990 before incentives.

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is currently listed with an estimated delivery date of April 2022. Orders for the Model 3 Dual Motor AWD are listed with an estimated delivery date of December 2021, and Model 3 Performance orders are listed with a November 2021 delivery estimate.

Credit: Tesla

On the Model Y front, Tesla has adjusted the price of the vehicle’s Long Range variant by $1,000, with the all-electric crossover now starting at $54,990 before incentives. The Tesla Model Y Performance’s price also saw a $1,000 price increase to $61,990 before incentives. Estimated delivery dates for the Model Y Long Range are listed at April 2022, while the Model Y Performance is listed with a December 2021 estimated delivery date.

The Tesla Model S and Model X were not affected by the recent round of price adjustments.

Tesla’s prices this year have been volatile, but despite this, the demand for the company’s electric cars seems to be stable. Tesla’s numbers have so far continued to grow every quarter this year, with Q3 2021 outperforming even estimates from TSLA bulls with 241,300 vehicle deliveries. For context, Tesla delivered half a million vehicles in all of 2020, which was already a remarkable achievement on its own.

