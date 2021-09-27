Tesla ramps hiring for 4680 pilot line in Fremont

By

Tesla has started a hiring ramp for its 4680 pilot line at the Fremont Factory on Kato Road. Tesla’s Careers page shows that the EV maker opened positions for production associates to work on the 4680 manufacturing line.

People applying for the production associate positions must be 18 years or older. Tesla states that no prior experience or degree is required to apply for the job. Based on Tesla’s description of the position, production associate positions are a physically demanding job, seen in the photo below.

Tesla also posted a job for a Pilot Line Associate Manager. Unlike the production associate position, people applying to be a manager for the 4680 pilot line must have extensive experience, as seen in the photo below.

Tesla’s recent hiring ramp for the 4680 pilot production line at Fremont hints that it may have solved the calendaring challenges mentioned by Elon Musk during the last earnings call.

“There are a number of challenges in transitioning from sort of small-scale production to a large, volume production. And not to get too much into the weeds of things, but right now, we have a challenge with basically what’s called calendaring, or basically squashing the cathode material to a particular height,” Musk noted at the Q2 2021 earnings call.

“So it just goes through these rollers and gets squashed like pizza dough, basically, but very hard pizza dough. It’s denting the calendar rolls. This is not something that happened when the calendar rolls were smaller, but it is happening when the calendar rolls were bigger,” he said.

Once operations at Giga Texas and Giga Berlin start, Tesla aims to build Model Y vehicles with structural battery packs and 4680 cells. However, Tesla does have a backup plan using non-structural battery packs and 2170 cells.

Musk also shared that a massive amount of equipment for high-volume cell production at Giga Austin and Giga Berlin were either on order or set to arrive at the facilities. He estimated that Tesla could reach an annualized rate of 100 GWh a year sometime in 2022.

“We’ll have all the equipment installed to accomplish 100-gigawatt hours, and it’s possible that by the end of the year, we will be at an annualized rate of 100-gigawatt hours by the end of [2022],” clarified Andrew Baglino, Sr. VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla.

