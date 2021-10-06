Tesla Giga Texas drive-bys show just how massive Elon Musk’s Cybertruck factory really is

By

The size of Gigafactory Texas is pretty hard to comprehend since updates of the site typically feature footage of the upcoming electric vehicle factory from the air. And while aerial videos taken from the project’s resident drone operators provide a pretty good idea of the scale of Elon Musk’s upcoming Cybertruck factory, looking at the facility from road level seems to be a completely different experience.

To state that Gigafactory Texas is large would be a gross understatement. Built using what appears to be a new building strategy from the company, Giga Texas does not seem to be getting constructed in stages like Giga Nevada, Gigafactory Shanghai, and Giga Berlin. This makes a lot of difference when one does a drive-by of the Giga Texas site.

How long it takes to drive by Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas it is 0.757 mile long in phase 1 it will grow 500 foot in phase 2 to 0.852 mile 😮😮😮 #Tesla @elonmusk @Tesla $TSLA @WholeMarsBlog pic.twitter.com/d9r1ckRfca — Cameron Scott (@Cameron00505690) October 5, 2021

Drive-by footage from as early as January 2021 already hinted at Giga Texas’ massive scale. While relatively few structures were already standing then, it was evident that Giga Texas was practically a giant project since it took a full minute on highway speed just to pass through the complex. By March, more Tesla enthusiasts noted that vehicles traveling at highway speed in the US typically about 1 minute to travel from one end of Giga Texas to the other.

Usually we see drone flyovers of Tesla Giga Texas. Here’s a drive by video.



It is so massive it takes 1 minute to drive from one end to the other…at highway speed!



(video by Alejandra Flores on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/1hkhJThhZF — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) March 7, 2021

More recent footage from Tesla fans driving by Gigafactory Texas has highlighted this even further. With Giga Texas’ exterior walls and windows now being laid, it is becoming even easier to comprehend just how massive the facility really is. Elon Musk has stated that Giga Texas would be “almost a mile long” when completed, and he also noted that the facility would be roughly seven stories tall with every floor being “double in size.” This should make Gigafactory Texas one of the world’s largest vehicle factories by sheer footprint.

One minute and 17 seconds of pure absolute bliss. Giga Texas so massive, so amazing! @elonmusk Shout out to all the hard-working Texans at this incredible massive construction site! pic.twitter.com/PsbLQVPoOE — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) January 22, 2021

It is said that everything is bigger in Texas, and in terms of Tesla’s EV production facilities, this does seem to be the case. The massive size of Gigafactory Texas bodes well for the company’s vehicle production, too, considering that Tesla has been ramping its manufacturing and deliveries over the years with a rather conservative number of facilities. In 2020, for example, Tesla was able to reach its milestone of delivering half a million cars in a year using just the Fremont Factory and the first phase of Giga Shanghai.

Estimates point to Gigafactory Texas being a 4-5 million-square-foot facility when it’s completed. For perspective, the Fremont Factory, which currently produces the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y, covers about 510,000 square feet of space. And considering that each new Gigafactory from Tesla seems to be an upgrade from its predecessor, the vehicle production output of Giga Texas could very well be impressive indeed.

