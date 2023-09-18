More Tesla Cybertruck manufacturing parts delivered to Giga Texas

By

Several Cybertrucks have been spotted recently, both on public roads and at Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory. On Monday, manufacturing equipment seemingly labeled for use on the Cybertruck production line was seen being delivered to Giga Texas — along with more pre-production versions of the unique electric pickup.

Drone videographer Joe Tegtmeyer shared photos of the Cybertruck manufacturing equipment on X, which he saw being delivered on the back of a semi-truck. He later released a full video of his drone footage, including shots outside the factory and a handful of Cybertrucks.

The hardware appears to be a pair of pre-fabricated robotic assembly units that are marked for the Cybertruck. The container with the equipment is labeled “CT Zone X,” indicating that the units are destined for the Cybertruck production line.

Tegtmeyer also points out five Cybertrucks total around Giga Texas, including three at the facility’s crash testing site and two in the outbound lot.

18 September 2023 Giga Texas! Parts arrive marked for Cybertruck assembly line! 5 Cybertrucks on site today! 3 at the crash test facility and 2 in the outbound lot! More coming up in my video later today! pic.twitter.com/HxfzWzNuH9 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) September 18, 2023

The news comes just a week after Tegtmeyer spotted two Cybertrucks outside of the Giga Texas crash lab, noting that Tesla was likely performing its own crash tests ahead of those from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The Tesla Cybertruck still requires NHTSA crash testing and a Certificate of Conformity before it can officially be released.

Tesla built its first Cybertruck at Giga Texas in July, as the automaker posted on X. The automaker has since been building several pre-production versions of the Cybertruck before its official launch.

Last month, covered Cybertrucks were seen leaving Giga Texas in flocks prior to being spotted on several public roads. Since then, pre-production Cybertrucks have been seen at Tesla’s special 50,000th Supercharger in Roseville, California, in Hollister, California, on the Las Vegas strip, and in many other locations.

The assembly hardware arrived at Giga Texas after the Cybertruck surpassed two million reservations over the weekend, according to a Google Sheets tally monitoring reservation numbers and self-reported pre-orders. The reservation news left many questioning how long it would be before their reserved Cybertrucks were delivered.

Some think Tesla could begin initial Cybertruck deliveries as soon as October, while volume production is slated for 2024.

You can watch Tegtmeyer’s full drone video below, taken at Giga Texas on Monday.

Updated: Added link and embed from Tegtmeyer’s full drone video.

