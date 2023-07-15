First Tesla Cybertruck built at Giga Texas

By

The first Tesla Cybertruck has been produced at Gigafactory Texas. An image of the production all-electric pickup truck was posted by the electric vehicle maker through its official Twitter account.

As is typical of the company’s other product-related milestones, a commemorative photo of the production Cybertruck featured the vehicle itself and the Tesla team. Members of the Tesla team could be seen smiling as they celebrated the all-electric pickup truck.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

The Cybertruck in the recently posted commemorative photo would likely be the first of many as the list of pre-orders for the vehicle is very long. As of January this year, industry watchers estimated that there are about 1.7 million Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders. Such a number — or even a fraction of it — would likely keep Tesla busy for the next couple of years.

The Tesla Cybertruck saw notable delays in its production. When the vehicle was unveiled in late 2019, CEO Elon Musk estimated that the vehicle would enter production in late 2021, with more configurations entering production in 2022. This date was postponed several times as the company continued to make adjustments to the all-electric pickup truck.

A good reason behind the Cybertruck’s delays is the fact that the pickup truck is simply a vehicle that’s unlike anything that has ever been produced before. Despite the delays, however, CEO Elon Musk and Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen have highlighted that the Cybertruck will be well worth the wait.

While there have been several adjustments that have been made to the Cybertruck, some of the vehicle’s specs that were announced during its unveiling are expected to be rolled out to the pickup truck’s production version. These include a payload capacity of 3,500 pounds, a towing rating between 7,500 to 14,000 pounds depending on the variant, and 100 cubic feet of exterior storage.

The Cybertruck is also expected to offer stellar off-road performance with an approach angle of 35 degrees, a departure angle of 28 degrees, and up to 16 inches of ground clearance. Similar to other Tesla vehicles, the Cybertruck is expected to feature impressive acceleration, with the pickup truck’s top-tier variant initially announced to have a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

