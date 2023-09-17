Tesla Cybertruck spotted charging at 50,000th Supercharger

By

The forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted in several U.S. locations over the past few weeks, ahead of the electric pickup’s official launch. Recently, the Cybertruck was seen at Tesla’s special 50,000th Supercharger stall, which was revealed last week and given a unique paint job.

The photo of the Cybertruck charging at the Roseville, California Supercharger was originally posted on Facebook and was shared on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. Notably, the Cybertruck includes a Texas dealer’s license plate and the “release candidate” decals seen on many of the pre-production trucks spotted in recent weeks.

In the photo, the Cybertruck appears in front of Tesla’s Ultra Red-painted Supercharger stall, which the automaker shared a photo of last week without saying where it was located. Before long, the charging stall’s location was revealed to be at a Roseville Supercharger station.

The photo makes the Cybertruck look pretty massive as it’s backed into the Supercharging spot to charge. Some commenters on a Reddit post with the image aired concerns about Supercharger cables being stretched by Cybertrucks, as the pictured unit looks to be parked a few inches away from the charging stall.

The Cybertruck was also captured driving away by the picture’s original photographer and Kuntz’s husband, Thomas Tallman (@mermanthommy on Instagram). You can see Tallman’s video of the Cybertruck driving away on his Instagram here.

The sighting is just the latest ahead of the Cybertruck’s first deliveries and before the highly anticipated electric pickup enters mass production next year. One tally shows that over two million Cybertruck reservations have been made since the vehicle’s unveiling in 2019, based on reservation numbers and some self-reported reservations.

To name just a few of the Cybertruck’s recent sightings, onlookers have seen the forthcoming vehicle offroading at Hollister Hills in Hollister, California, towing a trailer in Palo Alto, cruising down the Las Vegas strip, and charging outside of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

In one sighting at the Hollister Hills State Vehicle Recreation Area (SVRA), Tesla staff reportedly told a Jeep owner that initial Cybertruck deliveries would begin in October. The report came about a week after Tesla briefly halted production at Giga Texas to upgrade its Cybertruck and Model Y production lines.

Currently, only two things stand in the way of the Cybertruck going from pre-production to actual production and initial deliveries: crash testing results from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and an official Certificate of Conformity.

Update: Corrected the original source of the image and replaced the photo with an uncropped version from the owner, Michael Kuntz, and the photographer and Kuntz’s husband, Thomas Tallman.



What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck spotted charging at 50,000th Supercharger