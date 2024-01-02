IRA tax credit eligibility for the Tesla Cybertruck & Model 3

By

As the new year rolled in, Tesla updated its website to inform customers about its vehicles’ eligibility under the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) new qualifications. While many Tesla vehicles qualify for the IRA’s tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs), two Model 3 variants and the Cybertruck were left out of the current list.

The Tesla Model 3 and FEOC

As of January 1, 2023, the Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Model 3 Long Range (LR) are no longer eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credits under the IRA. Tesla informed customers of the recent changes last year after the Biden Administration proposed a new IRA guidance.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the Model 3 RWD and LR’s exclusion from the IRA tax credits list. However, it is likely to do the IRS’s recent rules regarding foreign entities of concern (FEOC). Electric vehicles that have components for FEOC nations do not qualify for IRA tax credits. China, Russia, and North Korea are on the list of FEOC nations.

Tax Credits for the Tesla Cybertruck

IRS requirements state that EVS who wish to qualify for the IRA tax credits must have a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and pickup trucks or $55,000 for other vehicles. As such, the Model S All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Model S Plaid do not qualify for the IRA tax incentives. The AWD variant starts at $74,990, while the Model S Plaid costs $89,990 before options.

As for the Cybertruck, time will tell if the AWD and RWD versions will make it onto the IRA tax credits list. The Cybertruck launched late last year in the US market. So, it will probably take some time before it is included on the IRA’s list.

The Cybertruck AWD is only slightly under the MSRP qualification with a purchase price of $79,990. However, customers must consider that the IRA’s price qualification includes optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Cybertruck RWD isn’t available yet. Tesla estimates that the RWD variant will be available in 2025 with a range estimate of 250 miles. The top-tier variant of Tesla’s EV pickup truck, the Cyberbeast, is above the IRA’s MSRP price cap.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

What happened to the Tesla Cybertruck & Model 3’s IRA tax credit eligibility?