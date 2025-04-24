Elon Musk
Tesla regains Piper Sandler’s confidence with Robotaxi plans & Q1 Results
Piper Sandler says Tesla delivered the best-case scenario for bulls. $TSLA has catalysts ahead to silence the bears.
Tesla gained Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter’s confidence following its Q1 2025 earnings call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Overweight rating and $400 TSLA price target, signaling optimism for the company’s robotaxi and affordable vehicle launches expected this year. The firm’s stance reflects Tesla’s resilience amid market challenges.
Despite expectations of weak Q1 financials, Tesla’s stock edged up in after-hours trading, defying skepticism. Piper Sandler’s Alexander Potter noted that the results met the hopes of Tesla supporters, particularly as the company held firm on its timelines. Potter emphasized that anticipation for robotaxi details and new vehicle launches should keep critics at bay, supporting the $400 target.
“In our preview last week, we predicted that (at best) Q1 would be a non-event. With the stock trading up slightly in the after-hours session, it appears our best-case scenario has materialized. Considering generally weak Q1 financials, we think this is the best result that TSLA bulls could’ve reasonably hoped for.
“In our view, the most important Q1 takeaway is this: Tesla didn’t hedge expectations re: launching Robotaxis or lower-priced vehicles in 1H25. With <2 months until the end of June, investors can look forward to some interesting catalysts in the weeks ahead. In our view, this alone should be enough to keep the bears at bay, at least until we have a better idea re: the details of Tesla’s new products, as well as the scale/scope of the Robotaxi launch,” wrote Potter.
Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives, a longtime TSLA bull, echoed Potter’s optimism for Tesla. Ives raised his price target for Tesla stock from $315 to $350 with a BUY rating. His Tesla upgrade came after Elon Musk’s announcement during the Q1 earnings call that he would reduce his involvement with DOGE, signaling a sharper focus on Tesla.
Tesla’s steady Q1 performance and unwavering commitment to its 2025 roadmap, including the Robotaxi launch and lower-priced models, bolster investor confidence. Piper Sandler’s analysis underscores Tesla’s ability to navigate a competitive electric vehicle market while advancing its technological edge. The upcoming Robotaxi launch and affordable vehicle introductions are pivotal, with analysts expecting these initiatives to drive stock value through 2025.
As Tesla prepares for these milestones, its stock movement reflects market trust in Musk’s vision. With Piper Sandler and Wedbush reaffirming bullish outlooks, Tesla’s strategic moves will remain under close scrutiny, positioning the company to capitalize on its innovation pipeline in a dynamic industry landscape.
Donald Trump shares thoughts on Elon Musk’s DOGE step back
The U.S. President also noted that Musk is a great patriot, and that the people who attack Teslas are “sick.”
During Tesla’s first quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk announced that starting in May, he would be stepping back from the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) daily operations.
Musk’s comments were received positively by TSLA investors, resulting in the company’s stock rising despite Tesla missing Q1 expectations.
Musk’s Comments
In his opening remarks at the Tesla Q1 2025 earnings call, Musk acknowledged that there has been some blowback to Tesla due to his activities at DOGE. And while he believes that the protests against Tesla are very organized and likely paid for, he also noted that it is time for him to allocate more of his time to Tesla.
“Starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly… I’ll be allocating probably more of my time to Tesla now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done,” Musk noted.
Trump’s Response
Considering Musk’s comments, it was no surprise that United States President Donald Trump was asked about the CEO’s impending step back from DOGE. Trump stated that he “can’t speak more highly about any individual,” and that Elon Musk has contributed a lot to the administration due to his work with DOGE. The president highlighted, however, that the backlash against Tesla has been extremely unfair.
“I also know that he was treated very unfairly by the, I guess he called the public, by some of the public, not by all of it. He makes an incredible car. Everything he does is good, but they took it out on Tesla, and I just thought it was so unfair, because he’s trying to help the country, but he has helped the country,” Trump stated.
The U.S. President also noted that Musk is a great patriot, and that the people who attack Teslas are “sick.” Trump also praised Elon Musk’s initiatives, stating that all the CEO’s projects are great, from Starlink to Neuralink to SpaceX to Tesla.
Neuralink targets $500 million raise at $8.5 billion valuation: report
The news was initially reported by Bloomberg, which cited sources reportedly familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink is reportedly gearing up for a $500 million funding round at a $8.5 billion pre-money valuation.
The news was initially reported by Bloomberg, which cited sources reportedly familiar with the matter.
The Alleged Funding Round
Preliminary discussions with investors, which could value Neuralink at $9 billion post-money, have reportedly started. Terms for the funding round remain fluid, however, as per one of the publication’s sources. Neuralink, for its part, has not issued a comment about its alleged funding round.
That being said, Neuralink is one of Elon Musk’s smaller ventures, with PitchBook valuing the brain-computer interface startup at $3.5 billion in November 2023.
Neuralink’s Ambitious Vision
Neuralink aims to create devices that enable users to interact with tech devices using only their brain. Neuralink is currently focusing on paralyzed individuals and neurodegenerative disease patients, though Musk has also hinted at Neuralink’s technology being used to address vision problems and other health issues.
Neuralink has made a lot of headway in its goals, with the startup recently announcing that it has expanded its human trial to three patients. All three are participants in the company’s ongoing primary and convoy study.
Musk’s Soaring Valuations
Neuralink’s potential capital raise aligns with skyrocketing valuations for Elon Musk’s other firms. While Tesla’s valuation remains volatile due to its publicly traded nature, his private space company, SpaceX, hit an impressive $350 billion valuation in December. His artificial intelligence startup, xAI, reached an $80 billion valuation following its merger with social media platform X.
Musk’s holdings in his companies have allowed him to top the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $310 billion as of writing.
Tesla says it has launched ride-hailing Robotaxi teaser to employees only
Tesla is using Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to court employees around in two areas.
Tesla announced earlier today that it has already launched an abbreviated version of what will eventually be launched as its Robotaxi fleet in both Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area. It is available to employees, Tesla said.
The automaker did not specify exactly how long it has been operating the fleet, which uses the company’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) suite, but it did indicate that it has completed over 1,500 trips, totaling 15,000 miles of driving.
FSD Supervised ride-hailing service is live for an early set of employees in Austin & San Francisco Bay Area.
We’ve completed over 1.5k trips & 15k miles of driving.
This service helps us develop & validate FSD networks, the mobile app, vehicle allocation, mission control &… pic.twitter.com/pYVfhi935W
— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) April 23, 2025
As seen in the video shared by the company, there is a human driver still responsible for keeping tabs on the car and its movements. It is not the version that Tesla plans to eventually roll out in June, which would be completely unsupervised.
Tesla said that using this service has helped develop and validate Full Self-Driving networks. It will also be used to create a mobile app that will facilitate ride requests, vehicle allocation, mission control, and remote assistance operations.
The app appears to be somewhat similar to the images Tesla shared of a mock-up version of the platform last year.
Right around this time in 2024, Tesla shared images of what would be the ride-hailing app for the company, enabling passengers to request a ride from a driverless robotaxi:
Tesla gives first look at Robotaxi-powered ride-hailing service app
We also know, according to Tesla App Updates on X, that Tesla will simply integrate this ride-hailing portion of the platform directly into the app the company already operates. There will be no dedicated app for requesting a ride:
🚨 Tesla will integrate Robotaxi ride-sharing directly into the app, there will be no specific and separate app for ride-hailing. https://t.co/bhq3aZcUcc pic.twitter.com/Rb8fFJdh2b
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 23, 2025
The company said in 2024 when teasing the app:
“We have been investing in the hardware and software ecosystems necessary to achieve vehicle autonomy and a ride-hailing service. We believe a scalable and profitable autonomy business can be realized through a vision-only architecture with end-to-end neural networks, trained on billions of miles of real-world data.”
Tesla said it still remains on track to launch a pilot version of the Robotaxi program in Austin in June, something the company has reiterated several times since the start of the new year.
