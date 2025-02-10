First look at Tesla Cybertruck off road armor

By

Tesla Cybertruck Lead Engineer Wes Morrill has provided a quick first look into the all-electric pickup truck’s upcoming off-road armor.

The off-road armor for the Cybertruck is expected to be released soon.

Tesla Cybertruck at King of the Hammers:

Posts from the Tesla Lead Engineer hinted that the electric vehicle maker brought the Cybertruck to this year’s King of the Hammers event.

In a post on X, Morrill mentioned that the vehicle’s upcoming off-road armor was on display at Johnson Valley.

The area was also where the Tesla team spent time testing and developing the prototypes of the Cybertruck’s accessories.

“Cybertruck off-road armor was on display at Johnson Valley last week. This rocky off-road park is also where the team spent time testing and iterating the prototypes over the last year. It’s low profile, tough, and best of all, coming soon,” Morrill wrote in his post on X.

More Cybertruck accessories:

This is not the first time that the Cybertruck’s upcoming off-road accessories were mentioned by company employees on X.

Back in January, Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi mentioned that the vehicle’s off-road armor and rocker accessory will likely launch around the end of March.

At the time, Awasthi also noted that Tesla was still busy delivering wheel covers to customers.

Cybertruck off-road performance:

While the Cybertruck is designed to thrive in tough conditions, the vehicle was released without a dedicated off-road mode.

This resulted in some videos of Cybertrucks struggling in relatively easy terrain going viral. The Cybertruck also became a target of mockery by anti-Tesla and anti-Musk groups.

The Cybertruck’s off-road mode update changed the game for the vehicle, turning it into a very capable off-roader.

Accessories such as off-road armor and rockers will likely make the Cybertruck even more capable in challenging conditions.

