Tesla Cybertruck off-road armor and rocker accessories get estimated release date

It appears that some notable Tesla Cybertruck accessories, such as off-road armor and rockers, are poised to be released in the coming months.

The update was shared on social media platform X by a member of the Tesla Cybertruck team.

The update:

With the launch of the new Model Y “Juniper” in the United States, several members of Tesla’s leadership took to social media to support the revamped all-electric crossover.

These included Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi, who noted that the new year is a good time for a new Model Y.

Being part of the Cybertruck team, some users on X asked Awasthi for any updates regarding the all-electric pickup truck, such as the release date for potential accessories.

In true Tesla fashion, the Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager provided some key updates about the all-electric pickup truck on X.

– Cybertruck Off road armor and Rocker accessory launch running with delays but likely End of March

– Finish delivering Wheel covers to customers. We have secured supply but distribution is the bottleneck now (32% complete)

– Air suspension controls and features improvements — Siddhant Awasthi (@siddawa) January 24, 2025

Cybertruck updates:

As per Awasthi, the Cybertruck off-road armor and rocker accessory launch is running with delays, but the items are likely to be offered at the end of March.

The Cybertruck Manager noted that Tesla is now looking to finish delivering Cybertruck Wheel Covers to customers.

Tesla has secured supply for Cybertruck Wheel Covers, but distribution is a bottleneck for now. Thus, this initiative is only 32% complete.

Tesla is also looking to release air suspension controls and other improvements for the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck off-road accessories:

The Cybertruck already has a number of accessories on the Tesla Shop, but the company is yet to launch any items that are specifically designed to help the vehicle take on off-road areas.

With this in mind, off-road armor and rockers will likely be quite appreciated by Cybertruck owners.

Off-roading carries a lot of risk, so even vehicles like the Cybertruck would benefit from extra layers of protection when taking on the toughest trails.

