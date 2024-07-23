Tesla Cybertruck off-road run looks so insane it looks like a video game

By

It would not be a surprise if many viewers do a double-take on a recent Tesla Cybertruck video. Taken with a First Person View (FPV) drone, the video, which shows a Cybertruck driving like a bat out of hell on a dirt road, does not look like real-world footage at all. Instead, it looks like a cutscene from a video game.

A clip of the Cybertruck video was shared by amateur Tesla racer Craig Coker, one of the first people who took the all-electric pickup truck to the track, on social media platform X. Coker is no stranger to driving the Cybertruck hard, and it shows in his recent teaser video. As could be seen in the short clip, Coker was driving his Cybertruck fast, likely with its Baja Mode engaged.

Later posts from the amateur Tesla racer noted that he was driving his Cybertruck at speeds of about 60 mph when the FPV video was taken. This was evident in the clip, as the Cybertruck could be seen lifting its wheels at times as it went over some uneven patches on the dirt road.

Interestingly enough, the Cybertruck was recently added to popular games Fortnite and Rocket League. Amidst announcements for the Cybertruck’s inclusion in these games, it was no surprise that the FPV video ended up confusing some social media users about the authenticity of the video. Such stunning footage, after all, typically shows up in video game cutscenes, not real-life footage.

Oh it’s very real. My truck and @PaddyMackk on the 🚁🎮 pic.twitter.com/XAKr8QNStd — Craig Coker (@FromWhereICHG) July 23, 2024

The Tesla Cybertruck may be the world’s most polarizing vehicle, but it is arguably also one of the world’s coolest. And thanks to its Off-Road Mode update, the all-electric pickup truck has become a substantially more capable machine. So notable were the Cybertruck’s improvements from its Off-Road Mode update that the amateur Tesla racer urged reviewers to give the vehicle’s off-road performance a second look.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted on multiple occasions that the Cybertruck looks like it was rendered on CGI. Considering the vehicle’s recent FPV video, it appears that Musk’s comments about the all-electric pickup truck still rings true today.

