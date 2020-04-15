Tesla Cybertruck custom wraps will tease the artist in all of us

When Tesla’s Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019, the all-electric powerhouse of a pickup truck rolled out onto the stage sporting an unpainted, stainless steel body. The vehicle is unique, as its polarizing design and brute look are unlike any other pickup truck available today. However, some owners may have wanted to stroll around town with a look that’s a bit different from the Cybertruck’s unpainted exoskeleton. Painting the Cybertruck will not work because of its stainless steel body; hence, for CEO Elon Musk, the best way to customize the all-electric pickup would be through custom wraps.

After announcing that Tesla’s paint shops would be the best in the world following an upgrade in the future, one follower of the CEO on Twitter asked if the Cybertruck would be available in different colors. Musk replied, “You will be able to wrap it in any color or pattern.” The sentence from the Tesla CEO is music to the ears of some Cybertruck fans who wanted to make their electric pickups distinctly different from others.

Tesla offers five colors for its current vehicles, but some owners have taken this a step further by wrapping their cars with vinyl. This process can cost thousands of dollars after purchase but they result in unique looks, while offering protection for the paint underneath.

With the truck accruing an estimated half a million pre-orders, there would be a lot of pickups that will look precisely the same. Luckily, Musk’s announcement means that the Cybertruck will have an endless amount of customization options. Pattern and color combinations could spell infinite cosmetic styles for the truck. They could lead to some of the most exciting looks for arguably the most unique vehicle in the automotive industry today.

The first company to entertain the idea of wrapping the Cybertruck was the Toronto, Canada-based company dbrand. Less than a week after Tesla held its event showing the Cybertruck to the world, dbrand announced it would accept pre-orders for wraps for the electric pickup.

The company offered 36 different patterns, from colors to carbon fiber to wood grain, and the entire kit can ship to a customer’s door for $3,094.80. The designs could be mixed and matched for an even more unique look.

As Tesla plans to begin producing the Dual and Tri-Motor variants of the Cybertruck in late 2021, reservation holders can start thinking about how they will customize the exterior of their pickup. It is unknown if Tesla will be making wraps in-house, or will use a third-party distributor. In a way, Musk’s timing of his recent tweet is interesting and could suggest that Tesla may be looking at printing its own wraps, which could provide the company with a whole new dimension for its electric car business.